Dr. James Voos, head team physician for the Cleveland Browns, received the Arthur C. Rettig Award for Academic Excellence from the NFL Physicians Society for his “Return to Play Assessment After ACL Reconstruction Using Wearable Technology” presentation at the NFLPS Scientific Meeting, according to a news release.
“Dr. Voos is a highly respected orthopedic surgeon and researcher in ACL reconstruction. He is always looking to utilize cutting edge technology to help players get back on the field,” Dr. Scott Rodeo, chair of the NFLPS Scientific Meeting and head team physician for the New York Giants, said in the release.
Voos also serves as the vice president of the NFLPS and will begin his term as president next year. He is chairman of the Orthopaedics Department at University Hospitals in Cleveland and the Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished chair in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, where he oversees orthopedic research and training programs.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the NFLPS in receiving the Art Rettig Award,” Voos said in the release “Our research team is dedicated to maximizing the outcomes of athletes and developing new technologies to guide safe return to play.”
The Arthur C. Rettig Award, established in 2013, recognizes an NFL team physician for excellence in academic research and advancing the health and safety of players in the NFL.