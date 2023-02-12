Kimberly Weltman looks to advance Beech Brook in a post-COVID-19 world in her newly promoted role as executive vice president.
Originally joining the Pepper Pike-based nonprofit mental health agency in July 1997 as a case manager/therapist in the foster care department, Weltman has held various roles at Beech Brook until she left in 2016 and returned as the senior director of foster care in August 2021.
She told the Cleveland Jewish News, she is looking forward to “moving Beech Brook forward in 2023 and help grow our programs,” especially with all the changes happening post-COVID and recovering from staffing shortages.
Weltman was born in Cleveland and grew up in Shaker Heights as a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. She moved to Beachwood for 15 years while raising her two daughters, and now has moved back to her hometown.
Weltman received her Bachelor of Science degree in speech and hearing from the University of Arizona in Tucson and a Master of Science degree in social administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1995. She was part of Beech Brook’s strategic planning team in 2014, participated in CWRU’s “Women who Lead” series in 2013, and has been part of the advisory board at Ursuline College since 2015.
Prior to her 2016 departure, Weltman worked in outpatient care running Beech Brook’s therapeutic foster care department in Geauga County, became a supervisor in school-based programs and was the assistant vice president of community-based services.
After 19 years, she had an opportunity to work for another nonprofit as their division director of foster care and specialty services and then ventured into the for-profit space as vice president of client engagement for a Pittsburgh-based cybersecurity company.
“I wanted to take the opportunity to spread my wings like kids do when they go to college, and they go out and they explore, they see what they’ve learned from their parents,” Weltman said. “So, I wanted to take what I’d learned at Beech Brook and see what other avenues that I could pursue.”
Missing her “family” and “home” at Beech Brook, she returned and plans to use what she has learned under the mentorship of Tom Royer, CEO and president of Beech Brook, and her various roles over the years as she takes her next career steps.
“I think his preparation and also the experiences I had at the other nonprofit and also working for profit kind of helped me reshape that passion I have (for) working with the population that we serve at Beech Brook,” she said. “And I think that kind of helped me grow a lot and see things in different perspectives and come with a fresh lens in this new role.”