When people meet me outside of the office and learn that I am an orthodontist, I often get questions like: “So, when should I bring my kids to see the orthodontist” or “What is the best way to straighten my teeth” and my favorite is “Can I really have straight teeth at my age?” Orthodontic treatment can mean a variety of things to different people but fundamentally our goal is always to give people the smile they have always wanted while establishing a healthy dental future.
Orthodontists are specialized dentists that went to school for an additional two to three years after graduating dental school. During this extra training all we do is focus on how the jaws grow and how we can safely and efficiently move your teeth. We no longer do filings, tooth extractions or even cleanings. Although the conception is that we only focus on the aesthetics of your smile, our goals also include making sure you have harmonious growth of your facial and jaw bones as well as setting up your bite to preserve your teeth for a lifetime of optimal oral-dental health.
So when should you come and see us? For children the official answer from the American Association of Orthodontists is by age 7 every child should be screened by an orthodontist. The reason for this is that much of what we do is prevent problems and without early screening we may miss things that are easily preventable or avoidable. Things that we are looking at in children include but are not limited to:
• Proper spacing between teeth
• Balanced facial and jaw growth
• Oral habits
• Mouth breathing
• Jaw alignment
• Tongue position
• Teeth grinding
By addressing some of these issues early we can eliminate the need for more extensive treatment later in life. It is also important to note that even if your child is younger than 7 and you have concerns about their facial growth, bite or tooth position it is always advisable to seek an orthodontic consultation. It is never too early to help prevent issues, guide facial growth or start talking about how to break habits like thumb sucking.
Orthodontic treatment can easily be done at any age and no, you are never too old. We are here to meet your smile goals and are able to build a custom treatment plan that meets your dental and aesthetic needs. Treatment can range from moving one or two tooth to talking about surgical interventions to help give you that profile you have always wanted. We also use a lot of incredible technology that helps us make treatment significantly more comfortable, quicker and convenient.
An orthodontic consultation is easy and very comfortable for any age. At the consultation we not only do an exam but will also take a series of pictures that will include your face and your teeth. We also like to take some X-rays because while some issues like crowding and bad bites are obvious some are a little less apparent and need X-rays to be diagnosed. Most importantly we will talk about your general and dental health. By getting all this information we are able to curate a plan that helps build a healthy and stable dental future as well as give you that dream smile you have been thinking about. Ready to smile?
Dr. Shira Z. Tor is a partner at Weiss and Tor Orthodontics in Beachwood.
