As people age, their bodies are more susceptible to health conditions, including cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s.
But it’s important to note Alzheimer’s doesn’t just affect seniors. About 5% to 6% of those people develop symptoms before age 65, which is referred to as early- or young onset Alzheimer’s, according to the Mayo Clinic. in Rochester, Minn.
Dr. Nate Bergman, chief scientific wellness officer at Kemper Cognitive Wellness in Rocky River; Carole Klingler, a registered nurse who is a clinical team leader at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland and master trainer for Dementia Friends Ohio, which is part of the Ohio Council for Cognitive Health in New Albany; and Pamela Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central Ohio and Northwest chapters in Columbus and Maumee, said though Alzheimer’s presents differently person to person, symptoms for young-onset individuals are similar to those in patients over age 65.
“(Young onset) typically shows up in the mid- to late-40s and 50s, as by definition, it starts before age 65,” Bergman said. “The symptoms in young individuals are going to be similar to those who are older. What is interesting though is how it can manifest in younger people – it’s not often a problem in short-term memory. It can often look like depression or anxiety, or the inability to focus.”
Mirroring what Bergman said about it being harder for younger people to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Myers said that is where family history comes into play.
“Family history is the greatest risk factor,” she noted. “If I come in at 55 and I’m having these changes, it is important to see a physician to get any possibilities ruled out. It is extremely important to note if you have dementia in your family. It can’t be ruled out.”
Bergman said though Alzheimer’s is typically categorized as individuals having trouble with thinking, memory, language, staying organized and figure through their day, it comes down to having the inability to be alone.
“If you go away for two weeks, could they be OK on their own,” he asked. “The basic things we call activities of daily living, there has to be a deficit there.”
Klingler said those daily activities could run the gamut. If a loved one can’t work the microwave, set a clock or manage the television, that could be evidence of young-onset Alzheimer’s.
“There can also be evidence in people having difficulty with managing their finances, such as balancing a checkbook or letting insurance payments lapse,” she explained. “Getting lost in familiar locations or the inability to follow basic directions are other signs. Sometimes, these people may appear withdrawn or stop interacting with others because it is difficult for them to stay involved or follow the conversation.”
While patients are younger when they develop young-onset Alzheimer’s, that doesn’t mean that it was caught early. Like typical Alzheimer’s disease, there are stages. So keeping a close eye on loved ones, attempting to get a diagnosis early and doing one’s best to stay healthy is most helpful in successfully living with the disease, the professionals said.
“The Alzheimer’s community has been so focused on this predominately being a nursing home problem, like what can be done to intervene when people, by definition, have dementia,” Bergman said. “By the time that happens, there has been a catastrophic loss of brain function. It’s like stages of cancer, we don’t typically intervene at stage four. That is considered palliative. By the time someone is ready for a nursing home, dementia has metastasized.”
Klingler suggested individuals focus on staying engaged to help curb symptoms.
“Staying engaged, exercising, socializing, eating a heart-healthy diet, doing new things, actively listening to music and maintaining a positive attitude helps,” she noted. “The person should be encouraged to do all they can for themselves. It’s important to allow them to answer questions for themselves, for example, even if there is a slower response.”
Myers added, “At this point, we don’t know what causes dementia and there is also no way to slow the progression of the disease or really impact it. But what research is showing now, a healthy lifestyle and the same way we take care of our heart, exercise and healthy eating, is the same way we can take care of our brain in these situations.”