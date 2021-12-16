The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation recently received a $25,000 grant from the Walter E. and Caroline H. Watson Foundation for its Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community renovation project.
Heritage Manor is a 72-bed, five-star rated facility on an 18-acre campus that provides services and resources for every stage of life.
Phase one of the renovation project will add 12 private rooms. Future phases include privatizing existing shared rooms, turning some into hospice suites, and adding an enhanced rehab space that will prepare residents to return to their own homes.