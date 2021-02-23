Using a drive-thru bank as a backdrop, Celebrating Jewish Life offered an adult-centered Purim experience for 100 subscribers, who drove up to engage in some festivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Cantor Laurel Barr serving as greeter and dressed in a bumblebee cap, waving a grogger and singing Purim songs, the adults who drove through picked up a meal to go along with a bevy of other adult treats.
“It’s a nice way to get people out a little bit and to kind of feel like a sense of community and to make it fun, because Purim’s supposed to be fun,” said Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, who created and leads Celebrating Jewish Life. “There’s so few things that you can do at this particular time.”
In celebration of Purim and its name, which means lots, pennies and scratch tickets were given to each participant. If they won, their name went up on a large tablet for others to see.
Tom and Beth Lockshin, he in a cowboy hat and she bundled up in black, were at the event to hand out decks of cards with Celebrating Jewish Life’s logo as well as offering beverages in paper bags.
The beverage options were gin and tonic, rum and coke or a non-alcoholic beverage which Haim called a Bloody Esther, modeled after a popular spicy tomato juice concoction.
In addition, those driving through received Mordechai and Esther cutouts with information on the back about suggested places to give charity.
Finally, they received rolled copies of the megillah and a meal. That night, they had the option to join a virtual megillah reading led by Haim, Barr and other subscribers.
