Celebrating Purim in Northeast Ohio

The Caring Community Volunteers at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple gathered in the temple’s kitchen on Feb. 18 to make hamantaschen. These homemade treats were to be delivered by other temple volunteers to senior adult congregants before Purim. Pictured here, Betsey Markey of Beachwood.
The Caring Community Volunteers at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple gathered in the temple’s kitchen on Feb. 18 to make hamantaschen. These homemade treats were to be delivered by other temple volunteers to senior adult congregants before Purim. Pictured here, Elan Blond and his mother Robyn Blond of Beachwood.
The Caring Community Volunteers at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple gathered in the temple’s kitchen on Feb. 18 to make hamantaschen. These homemade treats were to be delivered by other temple volunteers to senior adult congregants before Purim. Pictured here, Andrew Yagour and his mother Jessica Yagour of Solon.
Aviva Roland reads the Megillah at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
Submitted photo
Hebrew Academy of Cleveland preschoolers Pori Schonfeld, left, and Avi Abraham are ready for Purim.
Submitted photo
Michael Weischneider visits the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights preschool classroom of his son, Doniel, to show how the Megillah is read on Purim in synagogues around the world.
Submitted photo
Azarya Drexler, left, 3, and Zoe Bullis, 2, celebrate as King Ahasuerus and queen Esther at Yabi Nursery and Child Care.
Submitted photo
Lielle Schwartz, 9 months, celebrates Purim at Yabi Nursery and Child Care.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
