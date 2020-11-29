Being a patron of the arts is a little different this year. With no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, many opportunities to consume art are either unavailable or changed to keep artists and the public alike safe.
So, how do you show your love for your favorite makers during the holidays, and buy for those on your list? Claudia Berlinski, director of the McDonough Museum of Art in Youngstown; Monica Glasscock, manager and framer at Artisans’ Corner Gallery in Newbury; and Lee Heinen, owner and artist at Lee Heinen Studio in Cleveland, say you can still show your support and stay safe.
1. Visit art galleries on a safe basis.
For smaller galleries like Artisans’ Corner Gallery, visitors are reduced to a maximum of 10 people in the space at a time, Glasscock says. “We’re observing those basic safety precautions, wear your mask and look with your eyes and not your hands,” she says. “I do know that art makes people happy and we have a lot of people that stop in just to get their fill without having to go to larger galleries.”
2. Donate to local artist organizations and collectives.
Consider donating in yours or someone else’s name as a gift. Northeast Ohio has many art collectives and organizations that encourage creativity in the community. Think the Cleveland Art Collective, Graffiti HeArt, the Cuyahoga Arts & Culture’s Collective Arts Network, Heights Arts, SPACES or numerous other organizations.
3. Pay to attend virtual exhibits, shows or plays.
Many museums, orchestras, artists, bands and theater groups are still holding events – online. Look around social media and check with your favorite groups – whether that is the Cleveland Orchestra, Playhouse Square or your favorite local band’s streamed concerts.
4. Purchase a membership to your local museum.
Berlinski explains since the McDonough Museum of Art has free admission, supporting the museum with a membership can go a long way in making sure similar establishments stay around. “Since we don’t have a gift shop or admission fee, a membership is the perfect way to support us,” she says. “That money goes to keep our admission free and our events at a low cost.”
5. Give directly to an artist’s virtual tip jar or commission a piece.
Maybe your favorite artist doesn’t have anything that catches your eye at the moment but you want to give them some love – enter the virtual tip jar. With apps like PayPal, Venmo and CashApp, you can give directly to the artists.
6. Talk about your favorite artists.
Sharing your experience at a studio or gallery goes a long way, Heinen says. Even saying how much or why you like a certain artist can get new eyes on their work. “Media is important to artists,” she says. “... Be sure to share your favorite artists online, too. We want all of these different arts opportunities to be around when this is all over.”
7. Attend the virtual 2021 Cleveland International Film Festival.
Slated for April 7 to April 20, 2021, the 45th Cleveland International Film Festival is going online. Buy tickets, be prepared to grab the popcorn and take a seat on the couch for some varied offerings. For more information, visit clevelandfilm.org. While you’re there, check out the festival’s own merchandise to show further support.
8. Buy books by local authors, at local bookstores.
Find reading material for those on your list, and support local writers and bookstores. For example, local writer and comic book artist John “Derf” Backderf released his new comic book, “Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio,” on Sept. 8. Known for his other works “Trashed” and “My Friend Dahmer,” Backderf writes about the Ohio National Guard shooting students on the Kent State University campus on May 4, 1970 during an anti-war protest, killing four, and describes his experiences during that time. It’s available for $24.99 at Mac’s Backs in Cleveland Heights, or online at macsbacks.com, as well as at other local bookstores.
9. Shop small and directly from artists.
Purchasing local art from local galleries and artists can go a long way to help makers feel supported. And that has been a popular method to show your love for the art community, Glasscock says. “People are spending more time at home and they want to surround themselves with things they enjoy that are beautiful,” she says. “Supporting local artists is supporting your neighbor. A lot of our artists are from Ohio. It’s nice to know the work you’re getting is handmade and someone just down the road from you made it, instead of it being mass produced. It’s unique.”
10. Create your own art.
While supporting local makers and galleries is the best way to make sure art survives well past the pandemic, sometimes people just don’t have the money to financially support their favorite creators. Making your own art and sharing it with others keeps the dream and the idea alive.