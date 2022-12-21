About 150 people gathered at Solon Chabad Dec. 18 to celebrate the first night of Chanukah and light the menorah. Present at the event were Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, who lit the 20-foot-tall menorah, Rabbi Zushe Greenberg, who welcomed attendees, and Emily Savy, who dressed up in a dreidel costume to entertain children.
Attendees were treated to doughnut walls and other treats in the reception hall, and children gathered onstage in front of the menorah to sing songs like “Chanukah, Oh, Chanukah” and “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel.”