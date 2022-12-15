Chanukah begins in the evening of Dec. 18 this year, which is the 25th day of Kislev.
Looking for a themed menorah lighting or celebratory dinner? Organizations and congregations throughout Northeast Ohio have you covered with some special events where you can enjoy sufganiyot, spin a dreidel, light a candle or feel part of the community this Chanukah season.
Contact synagogues for information on daily lightings.
Information was submitted by synagogues and community organizations.
Dec. 16
B’nai Jeshurun to host Chanukah scholar-in-residence weekend
Rabbi Jeremy Markiz, a Washington, D.C.-based teacher and consultant, will visit B’nai Jeshurun Congregation for a scholar-in-residence weekend Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
On Dec. 16, programming will start at 5:30 p.m., with services at 6. “The Emunah (Faith) of Hanukkah” lecture will start at 6:45, with a Shabbat dinner at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the dinner is $24 per person, $12 for children and under and $50 max per family. To register, visit bit.ly/3VCwfpK.
On Dec. 17, Shabbat services will start at 9 a.m., with Markiz as the featured speaker for the congregation’s sisterhood. At noon, there will be a congregational luncheon, followed by the “Seeing the Hanukkah Light in Each Other” lecture at 12:45 p.m.
On Dec. 18, breakfast will be served at 9 a.m., with “The Hidden Values of Hilkhot Hanukkah” lecture at 9:45.
Unless otherwise stated, all events are free and open to the community. All lectures will also be held hybrid in-person and online.
For more information, visit bnaijeshurun.org.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami to host Chanukah service
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami will hold its “Latkes. Sufganiyot. Consecration!” Chanukah service at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Dinner will follow after the service and Consecration of the temple’s newest learners.
Registration is required, with a $22 admission fee for adults and $12 for children. There is a $60 maximum for immediate family.
To RSVP, contact Charlotte Versagi at cversagi@suburbantemple.org or 216-991-0700.
For more information, visit suburbantemple.org.
Park Synagogue to hold Goffman Congregational Chanukah Dinner
Park Synagogue will host its Goffman Congregational Chanukah Dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Sponsored by the Cyndi Goffman Chanukah Fund and the Wolf Religious School, the event will include services and a Chanukah dinner with latkes. Chanukah gifts will be given to children ages 12 and under. There will also be a Chanukah doughnut filling station.
The event is free and open to all congregants, but RSVPs are requested to Liz Gregory at lgregory@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 165.
For more information, visit parksynagogue.org.
Dec. 17
The Bridge, Moishe House to host Chanukah happy hour
The Bridge and Moishe House Cleveland will host a Chanukah-themed happy hour at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop’s B Side Lounge at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights before a concert by Black Orthodox rapper Nissim Black at 7.
Concert tickets are not needed to attend the happy hour, but discounted tickets to the show are available to happy hour attendees.
Latkes and doughnuts will be provided.
To learn more, direct message The Bridge on Facebook or on Instagram at @TheBridgeCLE.
Dec. 18
25-mile ‘Light After Dark’ menorah parade starts in Lyndhurst
The Light After Dark Menorah Parade and Chanukah Celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst.
Starting at Legacy Village, the 25-mile route will include stops along the way for Chanukah treats and toys. The event is organized by AJ Bulua and Chabad of Downtown Cleveland.
For the parade’s route, more information or registration, visit clemenorahparade.com.
Jewish Toledo to ‘Shine a Light on Antisemitism’
The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo will host Shine a Light on Antisemitism, a Chanukah dinner with a discussion on antisemitism, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Congregation Etz Chayim at 3853 Woodley Road. The event is free.
The dinner will include Chanukah foods and a menorah candlelighting. There will be Jewish and non-Jewish speakers present to provide an introduction to Judaism and Chanukuah.
For more information, email daniel@jewishtoledo.org.
Chagrin Falls Chabad to host first Chanukah celebration
The Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls will host its first Illuminate the Falls Chanukah Celebration at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Riverside Park and the township hall in Chagrin Falls.
The recently opened Chabad center’s celebration will include a giant menorah lighting, photo booth, fire show, doughnuts, crafts and latkes. The lighting will take place at Riverside Park, with the party portion hosted at the township hall at 83 N. Main St.
RSVPs are preferred to jewishchagrinfalls.com/illuminate, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, email simi@jewishchagrinfalls.com or 440-591-3646.
Chabad is operated by Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger, who moved to Chagrin Falls in August after being appointed to the community by Rabbi Leibel Alevsky.
jHUB to hold Chanukah party
jHUB will host a Hanukkah Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Music Box Supper Club at 1148 Main Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Brunch will be available and Jacob Spike Kraus will perform.
There will also be a separate program for families with children of all ages with snacks, activities and another performance by Kraus.
A menorah will be lit during the event.
Admission is $10 for young professionals, and tickets for adults coming with children to enjoy the family activities are $5. Children get in for free. Ticket price includes live music, food, menorah lighting and parking.
For more information, visit jhubcle.org.
B’nai Jeshurun to host Hogwarts-inspired Chanukah event
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will hold its “Hogwarts Hanukkah Congregational Hanukkah Dinner” at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Rick Smith Jr. will perform a magic show following the dinner, which will feature a variety of homemade latkes and a dairy dinner.
Zamir, the congregation’s children’s choir, will join the congregation as it lights the menorah.
Admission is $16 for adults and $24 for nonmember adults, and $8 for children and $12 for nonmember children. Children under 2 years old are free.
The event is open to all ages.
To register, visit bit.ly/3UOiOBA.
PJ Library to host Chanukah party
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s PJ Library will host a Chanukah party at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at Cre8 Sparks at 2101 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
There will be a Chanukah story and Chanukah bingo.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/3BkntVg.
Solon Chabad to host giant menorah lighting
Chabad Jewish Center of Solon will hold a giant menorah lighting in its new social hall at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at 5570 Harper Road in Solon.
There will also be an appearance by Disney character Mirabel from “Encanto,” a magic performance by Elie Magic, hors d’oeuvres and a doughnut wall.
The event is free and open to the community.
Ohev Beth Sholom to hold Chanukah celebration
Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom will host the Mahoning and Shenango Valley Community Chanukah celebration at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at 1119 Elm St. in Youngstown.
The in-person event will highlight the community’s students, and feature the consecration of five students, Chanukah presentations from the religious school classes, a holiday celebration and activities for attendees of all ages. Traditional foods like latkes, jelly doughnuts and gelt will be served. A special performance by the Harambee dance group will also take place.
An evening minyan will close out the celebration at 5:30.
RSVPs are required at office@ohevbethsholom.org or by calling 330-744-5001. You can also register for the program at ohevbethsholom.org.
Plaza Auto Leasing Midwest to host Chanukah party
Plaza Auto Leasing Midwest will host its annual Chanukah party from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Honda of Cleveland Heights at 2953 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
The free event will include performances by Elie Magic and Ay Nakdimen. There will also be refreshments along with the live music and entertainment sets.
Geauga County to host menorah lighting
Organized by Mary Briggs and Marilyn Ettinger, Geauga County will hold a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Chardon Square in Chardon.
The outdoor event will also include a Kwanzaa display lighting in celebration of the community’s diversity. A LED dreidel will also be illuminated. Attendees are recommended to dress for the weather. COVID-19 protocols will also be observed.
Dec. 19
Temple Emanu El to lead Pinecrest menorah lightings
Temple Emanu El will light the outdoor menorah at Pinecrest’s Central Park from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22 in Orange.
The Dec. 19 lighting will be at 6:45 p.m., and the Dec. 20, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 lightings will be at 5:30 p.m.
Duck Donuts will be provided after each lighting.
RSVPs are recommended to dhershey@teecleve.org.
Chabad of the West Side Chanukah celebration at Crocker Park
Chabad of the West Side will host its Chanukah celebration and giant menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake.
There will be a gelt drop, inflatables and arcade games, strolling entertainment, live music, hot latkes and Chanukah treats, crafts, games and other activities. The event will feature Rockin’ Robots.
To RSVP, visit jewishwestside.com.
Fromovitz Chabad Center menorah lighting, celebration
Fromovitz Chabad Center will host a Chanukah celebration and a public menorah lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Eton Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere, in front of Barnes and Noble.
There will also be a chocolate gelt drop, latkes, hot drinks, doughnuts, Chanukah treats and craft activities. After the lighting, there will be an indoor celebration and a Top Hat side show.
For more information on the free event, visit clevelandjewishlearning.com or contact Rabbi Moshe Gancz at 216-647-4884.
Gates Mills community to hold menorah lighting
The Gates Mills Menorah Lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Village Park on Chagrin River Road, next to the library at 1491 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills.
A traditional ceremony and offering of prayers will be held. Refreshments will be served at Burton Court following the lighting.
All villagers and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Mandel JCC to hold daily menorah lighting featuring staff
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host daily menorah lightings in its lobby at 4 p.m., starting Dec. 19 in 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
The Camp Wise staff will lead this lighting, along with other blessings and songs.
Federation to hold daily menorah lightings
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will be holding daily community menorah lightings starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at 27501 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
The lightings will be held daily besides Dec. 20, which will be the Federation’s community wide “Shine A Light on Antisemitism” event.
Dec. 20
Jewish Federation of Cleveland to host ‘Shine A Light’ event
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host a Shine A Light on Antisemitism event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at its front courtyard at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
All faiths are welcome to “shine a light” on rising antisemitism and the growing threat it poses to society during the special menorah lighting ceremony. Hot chocolate and jelly doughnuts will be served, with kosher dietary laws observed.
Confirmed speakers include Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland and Helen Forbes Fields, president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland.
To register, visit bit.ly/3upWWly.
Temple Emanu El to lead Pinecrest menorah lightings
See Dec. 19 for details.
32nd annual Akron Chanukah celebration at Summit Mall
The 32nd annual Akron Chanukah Celebration will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Summit Mall at 3265 W. Market St. in Fairlawn.
There will be two large menorahs on display, one being a graffiti menorah created in real time during the event by Akron’s ART X LOVE, which will remain at the mall throughout all eight days of the holiday. The second menorah, a “canorah” or menorah made out of tall stacks of canned food, will be created through a local food drive Dec. 18 with the help of local Jewish organizations and synagogues.
The celebration, hosted by Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue and Chabad of Akron, will also include live music and an airbrush artist, and appearances by Dreidel Man, Judah Maccabee, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan, Fairlawn Mayor Russ Sharnsky and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro. A children’s choir will also perform holiday songs. Attendees will also enjoy chocolate gelt, latkes and doughnuts.
Mandel JCC to hold daily menorah lighting featuring staff
This lighting will be led by the Kids Club staff. See Dec. 19 for details.
Dec. 21
Downtown Chabad to host giant menorah lighting
Downtown Chabad will host its annual grand menorah lighting ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Gund Foundation Green in downtown Cleveland’s Public Square.
There will be a lighting ceremony and a car procession down Superior Avenue.
For more information, visit downtownchabad.com.
Fairmount Temple to host congregational Chanukah party
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will hold its communal Chanukah celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
Families are welcome to bring their own dinner and menorah for the candle lighting, and the temple will provide latkes and sufganiyot to all who register.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/acftchanukah.
Temple Emanu El to lead Pinecrest menorah lightings
See Dec. 19 for details.
Twinsburg Chabad to hold ‘Light the Night’ event
Twinsburg Chabad will hold its Light the Night event from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Twinsburg Community Center at 10260 Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.
There will be latkes and doughnuts, a doughnut contest, face painting, a balloon artist and a community coin menorah. Attendees will be able to help fill a giant, hollow menorah with coins for charity.
To learn more about the coin menorah, visit jewishtwinsburg.com.
Akron menorah car parade starting at Shaw JCC
In a route that starts at the Shaw JCC and ending at Anshe Sfard Synagogue, both in Akron, the Akron Menorah Car Parade will start at 5 p.m. Dec. 21.
Cars are asked to meet at 750 White Pond Drive, and will travel to 646 Revere Road in the 5-mile route. Car menorahs will be distributed at the Shaw JCC at first come, first serve. Israeli flags will also be passed out.
The event will have a police escort.
Lyndhurst Chabad, City of Lyndhurst to hold Menorah on Mayfield lighting
Lyndhurst Chabad and the City of Lyndhurst will hold the Menorah on Mayfield Chanukah Celebration from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at 5301 Mayfield Road.
There will be live music and a DJ, a Hebrews Cool Club Chanukah musical, children’s activities, a drone chocolate gelt drop, a graffiti menorah, a doughnut filling and decoration station, latkes and hot drinks.
The event is free. For more information, visit menorahonmayfield.com.
Mandel JCC to hold daily menorah lighting featuring staff
This lighting will be led by the J-Day Camps and Playmakers Youth Theatre staff. See Dec. 19 for details.
Federation to hold daily menorah lightings
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is holding a community menorah lighting at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
Dec. 22
B’nai Jeshurun to lead Menorah Park candle lighting
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and its Zamir choir will lead a candlelighting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Menorah Park at 27100 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Participants are asked to meet at the main entrance of Menorah Park to light candles with residents at Stone Gardens and R.H. Myers Apartments. The visit will conclude at Wiggins Place with a final menorah lighting.
Children are encouraged to bring cards to give to residents.
Temple Emanu El to lead Pinecrest menorah lightings
See Dec. 19 for details.
Youngstown JCC to host community Chanukah event
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will hold its community Chanukah event from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at 505 Gypsy Lane.
Called “Hanukkah on Ice,” the event will include open ice skating on the JCC’s synthetic ice rink, a Chanukah story, a sing along, food, games, crafts and a 9-foot menorah lighting.
The event is free for JCC members and $5 for nonmembers. Registration is required by Dec. 21. Visit jccyoungstown.org/wintercampusevents to register.
Popivkers to host P.E.A.C.E Park lighting
A menorah lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park at 2843 Washington Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
The event is being organized by Rabbi Alexander and Sarah Popivker.
Mandel JCC to hold daily menorah lighting featuring staff
This lighting will be led by the early childhood staff. See Dec. 19 for details.
Federation to hold daily menorah lightings
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is holding a community menorah lighting at 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
Dec. 23
Temple Emanu El to hold Chanukah dinner
As part of its Chanukah celebrations, Temple Emanu El will hold a Shabbat nosh, service and its “Eat. Pray. Latkes” Chanukah dinner at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 23 at the temple at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children.
The service will also be livestreamed through Facebook Live at @TempleEmanuElCLE. Nonmembers are welcome.
RSVPs are required by Dec. 21 at jroseman@teecleve.org.
JSC to host Shabbat Chanukah program
Jewish Secular Community will host its Shabbat Chanukah program from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Speaker Gregg Philipson will discuss the life of Reuben L. Goldberg, Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist and iconic Jewish figure who was an artist, author and sculptor. Philipson, who is a national and international lecturer on Jewish-related subjects including the Holocaust, propaganda art and Jewish military history, will give the presentation through Zoom.
JSC will provide a catered dinner and beverages. Latkes will also be served. Dessert contributions are appreciated, and visitors are also welcome to bring a menorah, candles and matches for their table. In an effort to be eco-responsible, guests are asked to bring their own dish, silverware and wine glass, but disposable items will be available.
RSVPs are required by Dec. 21 to attend the dinner. Admission is free for JSC members. Guests can attend for free if the event is one of their two free events, but if not, guests are $35. To register, visit bit.ly/3HoIVMm.
B’nai Jeshurun to host Chag HaBanot
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will celebrate Chag HaBanot, or the Festival of the Daughters, from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Chag HaBanot is a Mizrahi custom that celebrates the accomplishments of strong Jewish women during Chanukah, and typically takes place on the sixth or seventh night of the holiday and coincides with the new moon for the month of Tevet.
Held in honor of Judith, who triumphed over the enemy general Holofernes by plying him with wine and cheese, there will be a special oneg following the Shabbat service.
For more information, visit bnaijeshurun.org.
Beth Israel-The West Temple to host congregational party
Beth Israel-The West Temple will celebrate the sixth night of Chanukah with a congregational Shabbat and Chanukah service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23, followed by a festive dinner and party at 14308 Triskett Road in Cleveland.
To RSVP, contact the temple office at 216-941-8882.
Fairmount Temple to hold special Chanukah Shabbat service
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will hold a Shabbat evening service celebrating Chanukah at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 23 at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
Festivities will include a menorah lighting, musical accompaniment from the Fairmount Temple Chanukah Jazz Quartet and a special oneg.
For more information, visit fairmounttemple.org.
Federation to hold daily menorah lightings
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is holding a community menorah lighting at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
Dec. 25
Anshe Sfard to hold Chinese dinner
Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue will hold a Chinese dinner and movie night at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at 646 N. Revere Road in Akron.
A menorah will be lit and the shul will be decorated for Chanukah. The event will start with cocktails and a cash wine bar, followed by dinner at 5:30, with a showing of “Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story.” Carson was the first doctor to separate conjoined twins. There will also be a children’s movie.
Dinner is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 5 to 13, and free for children under 5.
For more information or to RSVP, visit akronshul.com/chanukah.