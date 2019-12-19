Yield: 20 servings
Meat/Dairy: Pareve
Time: 30-60 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Health and allergies: vegan, sugar free, low fat
It’s hard to go back to store-bought applesauce after tasting this delicious, refreshing dessert. The trick to this great dish is tea bags. Be daring and try a variety of different flavors.
Ingredients
- 10 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced into eighths
- Juice of half a lemon
- Dash of salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3-4 flavored tea bags of your choice
- Water
- Sugar substitute, optional
Directions
Place apples in a 5-quart pot. Add lemon juice, salt, vanilla, tea bags and water, covering not more than half the apples so that the end result will not be too watery. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until apples are soft. Hand blend and mash to desired consistency. For additional sweetness, you can add sugar substitute.
Variations
For a crunchy fruit compote: Bring ingredients to a boil and cook on high heat for 7 minutes. Turn off heat and cover. Let stand overnight. In the morning, put into a jar and refrigerate. This can be frozen in an airtight container.
For a strawberry-rhubarb apple compote: Add 1/2 cup of sliced strawberries and 1 cup of sliced rhubarb to the apples. Rhubarb is quite tart, so add a sugar substitute according to taste. Blend well and refrigerate.
For cinnamon applesauce: Add 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon to blended apples. For a beautiful crimson color, as well as additional flavor and fiber, add 1½ cups frozen blueberries.
