Shema – The Jewish App
Developed in English, Hebrew and Spanish, the Shema app helps Jews build a closer connection to Jewish traditions. Shema features a Jewish calendar with holiday alarms, prayer times, a basic siddur and weekly parasha. It also offers minyanim maps, meat/dairy timers, a translator and a Jerusalem compass. Users can also listen to music while reading the latest news from Israel and Jewish communities around the world.
Cost: Free
Hanukkah Coloring Book
This coloring book lets kids enjoy coloring the modern way: On a smartphone or tablet. This app is filled with more than 25 pictures of Chanukah presents, menorahs, latkes and more waiting blank for a splash of brightness. Save your work on your camera roll to print out or share online.
Cost: Free
Dreidel ARena
Dreidel ARena turns the classic dreidel game into a full 3D experience on your phone. It allows you to play in augmented reality on your own table or on a virtual one. There are three game modes, including the classic dreidel game, free play where you try to get the most spinning at once, or time trial where you try to keep eight dreidels spinning as long as possible.
Try to win all the gelt or just have fun spinning the dreidel.
Cost: Free
Jewish for iMessage
Jewish for iMessage gives you a unique set of Jewish stickers made by a collaboration of Jewish designers. Say “Shabbat Shalom” with a beautiful lettering or top off your message with a snazzy fedora. Feeling Israeli? Send a “sababa.” No matter what your choice, your messages will always give off a “heimish” feel.
Cost: Free
Jewish Pocket Prayers
Jewish Pocket Prayers provides access to transliterated Jewish prayers, daily basic Jewish prayers, rules in Judaism and English daily Jewish prayers. This app allows users to follow Torah from sun up to sun down. It includes food blessings, rules for Shabbat, Holy Holiday rules, kosher recipes and instructional videos.
Cost: Free
Smart Menorah
Smart Menorah turns your device into a digital Menorah. It takes the guesswork out of Chanukah, letting you focus on what matters most; latkes and gelt. Smart Menorah allows you to light the candles with a simple swipe up on the display, automatically setting the right candles in the right place and lighting them in the right order for proper observance.
Cost: $0.99
Shalomoji – Jewish Emojis
The Shalomoji – Jewish Emojis app lets users send Jewish-themed emojis, emoticons, stickers, GIFs and phrases for Chanukah – or any Jewish holiday – using their preferred messaging method. All it takes is a simple copy and paste. For those who are looking to kick it up a notch with their digital Jewish references, jokes, and conversations, Shalomoji is an iPhone must-have.
Cost: $1.99
All in One Hanukkah
Use All in One Hannukah to teach kids all about Jewish traditions and the meaning of Chanukah through interactive games, trivia and songs. From trivia to karaoke renditions of traditional tunes, this app uses the holiday as a teachable tool to make learning fun.
Cost: $1.99
Apps compiled from Apple App Store.