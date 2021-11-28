Bikur Cholim of Cleveland is partnering with area hospitals to provide Chanukah festivities.
Bikur Cholim will provide a Chanukah display, including a large-scale menorah viewable for all staff, patients and visitors to enjoy at University Hospitals main campus, Beachwood Medical Center, UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights and MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
It will also offer about 1,000 sufganiyot from Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food in Cleveland Heights to frontline staff in appreciation and gratitude for their dedication to caring for the sick in Cleveland, according to a news release. This initiative was made possible by Michele Joseph-Kaminsky, president and owner of Mika’s Wig Boutique for Women in University Heights.
Cleveland Clinic will also have displays, but doughnuts won’t be available.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this initiative and to thank the frontline workers who help to keep us safe,” Kaminsky said in the release.
Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director of Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, stated in the release, “We are so fortunate to live in Cleveland where we have such a robust medical community. The dedication of these institutions and the close relationships we have with them is what allows Bikur Cholim to fulfill our mission every day. We felt it so appropriate to tie the messages of Chanukah – those of hope and determination – as a way to thank our frontline workers.”
Bikur Cholim will also host its annual #pushkaweek drive during Chanukah. Pushkaweek is a time for the community to gather its loose change and help to heal the sick “one penny at a time,” the release said.
To learn more about the initiative, visit bikurcholimcleveland.org. The initiative is made possible by Nathan Heifetz of Tip Top Cleaners in Macedonia, the release said.
“I believe in the work of Bikur Cholim and how they are helping the Cleveland Jewish community,” Heifetz said in the release. “This is my way of giving back.”