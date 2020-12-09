To borrow a phrase from Passover: “Why is tonight different from all other nights?” In a tumultuous year such as this one, Chanukah celebrations will undoubtedly be different from any other year in memory. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced almost everyone around the world to celebrate the holidays in their own homes, away from friends and extended family members.
But Rabbi Rob Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and Rabbi Hillel Skolnik of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus, both said this year has also introduced more ways to connect with loved ones than before.
“I would put all my chips on the fact that the amount of online Chanukah-related programming that will exist this year will outnumber any previous year,” Skolnik said. “There is going to be an overwhelming amount of content and material that is already coming out.”
Nosanchuk recommended Chanukah-related books by author Eric Kimmel. Although technically considered to be children’s books, they are geared toward anyone interested in learning more about Chanukah.
They are some of Nosanchuk’s favorite books that are mentioned on websites such as myjewishlearning.com and reformjudaism.com, and can be ordered at local bookstores and online. Not only do those websites have books available, but they also contain Chanukah recipes and crafts ideas for the family.
Additionally, many synagogues are hosting virtual candlelighting ceremonies via livestream or asynchronous videos.
“One thing is recognizing that Chanukah is a very playful holiday,” Nosanchuk said. “Being playful, sharing games with each other, playing dreidel or other games that engender some joy.”
Nosanchuk also said Chanukah encapsulates the strength of the Jewish people to get through adversity, such as this pandemic.
“That’s one of the things that are really great about Chanukah ... appreciating the miracle of the Chanukah story, the resilience of the Jewish people through hard times,” Nosanchuk said. “Just contemplating that is important.”
Although it can be difficult to organize holidays at home, Skolnik said Chanukah is more of a “home-based” holiday than most other Jewish holidays, making an at-home celebration a little easier. Jewish law, for instance, states a menorah must be lit at home, even if a person has already attended a communal candlelighting ceremony.
While families will certainly have a plethora of resources, Skolnik said he understands people still feel tired from dealing with the pandemic. However, he also sees it as an opportunity to try new ways to celebrate the holiday.
“I wouldn’t want to minimize people’s pandemic fatigue,” Skolnik said. “I’m sure that feeling of, ‘Gosh this isn’t going to be as enjoyable as it was in the past,’ is only stronger this year because we are several months into this pandemic. So I share with people’s feeling of just wishing and being ready for this whole nightmare to be over. At the same time, yes you can still have fun. We haven’t done Chanukah yet in pandemic times. So in certain ways, I’m excited to see what creativity and what new things are going to come forth.”
Alex Krutchik is a freelance writer.