About 200 people celebrated the 31st Chanukah at the Mall on the eighth day of Chanukah Dec. 5 at Summit Mall in Fairlawn.
This annual Festival of Lights event, started by the Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin of Anshe Sfard-Revere Road in Synagogue in Bath Township, who died in 2018 at age 54 of cancer. His son, Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin, the spiritual leader of the synagogue, now leads the event, which was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four menorahs were lit, including a canorah and a giant cookie menorah.
There was live music, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels and gelt, plus Cookie Monster, Dreidel Man and Judah Maccabee. Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Fairlawn Mayor Bill Roth and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan offered remarks. Cans used to make the canorah will be donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.
The event was a project of Chabad Akron and Canton in partnership with the Jewish Community Board of Akron, the Shaw JCC in Akron, Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue, Beth El Congregation, Temple Israel, Chabad at Kent State, Jewish Family Service of Akron and The Lippman School.