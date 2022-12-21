DSC07587.JPG

Allan J. Miner, president of CT Logistics in Parma, helps Rabbi Mendel Jacobs light the shamash torch on the grand menorah at the Chabad of the West Side’s Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting on Dec. 19 at The Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake. 

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

Chabad of the West Side held its Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting on the second night of the holiday Dec. 19, at The Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake.

Festivities included a gelt drop, an inflatable bounce house, arcade games, live music, latkes and other Chanukah treats, crafts, games and a performance by The Rockin Robots.

At the giant menorah lighting held outside of The Market Square, CT Logistics President Allan J. Miner lit the shamash torch. Rabbi Mendel Jacobs of Chabad of the West Side lit the other two torches, one for each night of Chanukah already observed.

PHOTOS: Chabad of the West Side celebrates Chanukah 2022

1 of 12

As part of the lighting, Jacobs said the miracle behind lighting the menorah and the light it produces each night.

“I think the real miracle of Chanukah is not that the light lasted eight nights, but that the light lasted 2,000 years through thick and thin, no matter what kind of exiles we’ve been through or trials and tribulations and persecution,” he said. “The light of the menorah still shines bright, and it still shines bright here in 2022 in the United States of America and all around the world. That is something we’re really, really proud of.”

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0