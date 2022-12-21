Allan J. Miner, president of CT Logistics in Parma, helps Rabbi Mendel Jacobs light the shamash torch on the grand menorah at the Chabad of the West Side’s Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting on Dec. 19 at The Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Chabad of the West Side held its Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting on the second night of the holiday Dec. 19, at The Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Festivities included a gelt drop, an inflatable bounce house, arcade games, live music, latkes and other Chanukah treats, crafts, games and a performance by The Rockin Robots.
At the giant menorah lighting held outside of The Market Square, CT Logistics President Allan J. Miner lit the shamash torch. Rabbi Mendel Jacobs of Chabad of the West Side lit the other two torches, one for each night of Chanukah already observed.
Andrew Berman of Shaker Heights, and Elizabeth Irwin, Billy Hamilton, Colin Irwin and Ariella Epstein, all of Lakewood, enjoy Chanukah treats at the Chabad of the West Side’s Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Westlake residents Mariely Luengo and Laura Kerns
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Alona and David Zagurskyy. The couple recently relocated from Ukraine to Grafton.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Josiah Jones and Miyani Figueroa, both of Cleveland, spend some time with Roman Sardo-Longo of Willoughby.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Rockin Robots perform a set of remixed songs.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Rockin Robots perform a set of remixed songs.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Sarah Jacobs of Cleveland Heights, with nephews Shmuli, 3, and Aryeh Laib, 1, enjoy some of the food.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Hope Smith of Cleveland and Aliza Galinsky of Lakewood share a moment at the Chabad of the West Side’s Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Lilia and Todd Lipps of Highland Heights play foosball with their daughter.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Anatoliy and Hagar Goykhman of Westlake celebrate Chanukah with their daughter Mia, 1.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
As part of the lighting, Jacobs said the miracle behind lighting the menorah and the light it produces each night.
“I think the real miracle of Chanukah is not that the light lasted eight nights, but that the light lasted 2,000 years through thick and thin, no matter what kind of exiles we’ve been through or trials and tribulations and persecution,” he said. “The light of the menorah still shines bright, and it still shines bright here in 2022 in the United States of America and all around the world. That is something we’re really, really proud of.”