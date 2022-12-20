Rabbi Shneur Itzinger lights the first torch on the grand menorah in commemoration of the first night of Chanukah at the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls’ Illuminate the Falls event Dec. 18 at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.
Despite cold temperatures, Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls was packed with community members ready to celebrate the first night of Chanukah with the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls on Dec. 18.
The event was the first grand menorah lighting hosted by the Chabad, which opened at the end of August. Run by Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger, the event included a 9-foot-tall menorah lighting and a fire show by Flower Entertainment’s Matthew Edick, who goes by stage name Major Scales. Following the lighting and show, attendees enjoyed refreshments at Chagrin Falls Township Hall, including latkes and doughnuts, along with children’s crafts, activities, a photobooth and music.
Tim Sobo and his son, Harrison, 6, of Solon await the grand menorah lighting coordinated by Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls at its Illuminate the Falls event Dec. 18 at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.
Melissa and Cullen Zwick, and their daughters, Selena, 9 months, and Delilah, 4, of Chagrin Falls celebrate the first night of Chanukah with Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls’ Illuminate the Falls event Dec. 18 at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.
Flower Entertainment’s Matthew Edick, who goes by stage name Major Scales, turns up the heat with fire tricks as part of Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls’ Illuminate the Falls event Dec. 18 at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.
Children celebrate the lighting of the first torch on the grand menorah by dancing with their glow stick tubes at Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls’ Illuminate the Falls event on Dec. 18 at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
Elise Bonder and her daughter, Annabelle, 8, of Moreland Hills share a moment with their dog, Sparkle.
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
Fred and Susan Pearlman of Highland Heights, Bryan Bonder and his daughter, Evie, 4, of Moreland Hills, and Nanette Auerhahn of Moreland Hills keep warm.
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
Adam and Holly Snyder of Chagrin Falls celebrate Chanukah with their children, Mya, 3, and Ryan, 9.
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
At the event, Rabbi Itzinger explained the symbolism behind lighting the menorah and why it is important for Jews everywhere to partake in the custom.
“We don’t light the menorah when it’s already light outside, we light the menorah when it is dark outside because we believe in the power of the light that is inside our souls and the power of our connection to God, which is unbroken, the Torah that we study and God’s commandments that we keep,” he said. “We take that light and we illuminate first ourselves and then we illuminate our homes. So confident we are in the power of that light that we come out here and light the menorah event outside despite what may seem like darkness. We know light will always prevail and always win.”