Take a look at some of what's happening around Northeast Ohio. Information was submitted by synagogues and community organizations.
‘Light After Dark’ parade Nov. 28
The “Light After Dark” parade will feature vehicles topped with large, light-up menorahs to celebrate the first night of Chanukah, beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 28.
The parade will start at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and will wind through parts of Lyndhurst, Beachwood and University Heights before wrapping up in Cleveland Heights. Parade goers can enjoy music, traditional Chanukah treats and special giveaways, while watching the procession of candle-topped cars weave through the community.
To view the parade route, visit bit.ly/3p29E71.
Friendship Circle celebrates Nov. 28
Friendship Circle of Cleveland will hold a Chanukah Celebration from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at its building at 27900 Gates Mills Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Dr. U.R. Awesome, aka Gary Pearlman of Mayfield Heights, will present a bubble show after 30 minutes. There will be crafts, games, a menorah lighting, latkes, doughnuts and other refreshments. Social spacing will be observed.
For more information, visit email bree@friendscleveland.com or call 216-377-3000, ext. 1008.
Mandel JCC to light menorah on four days
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will light a menorah at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 in its lobby at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
There will be songs and treats.
jHub to hold events Nov. 28, Dec. 5
jHUb will hold an online hands-on doughnut workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
Participants can create and decorate a cake doughnut during the hour-long workshop and learn why foods are fried in oil during Chanukah.
To register, visit bit.ly/3HEYEoe. After registering, the supply list will be provided. For questions, email Danya Shapiro at dshapiro@jecc.org.
A Chanukah Drive-in Extravaganza will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst.
There will be doughnuts, snacks and warm drinks, plus a musical performance on-screen with Shira Kline. Admission is $10 per vehicle.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3oD9QJy.
Temple Emanu El holds holiday events
Temple Emanu El in Orange will host online and in-person interactive events called “Eat. Pray. Latkes” to celebrate Chanukah from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.
• Lighting the Menorah at Pinecrest’s Central Park from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. each night, Temple Emanu El will participate in the lighting ceremony in person and via Facebook Live @TempleEmanuElCLE. Doughnuts will be provided after the in-person event.
• “Chanukah Live” family musical Shabbat service will be at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3 in person, via Zoom, Facebook Live and livestreamed.
• Operation Warm-Up, where Temple Emanu El will collect new underwear, pajamas for children, gloves and mittens, hats and scarves. A donation bin is located in the front vestibule of the building. Drop-off is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 5. The temple is located at 4545 Brainard Road.
“The celebration of Chanukah reminds us to have hope in times of darkness,” said Renee Higer, Temple Emanu El’s executive director, in a news release. “We are providing some fun activities that can be shared to each person’s level of comfort – both in-person and online. And we are supporting Cleveland’s Operation Warm-Up by collecting clothing for those in need.”
Contact Higer for Zoom ID and password at rhiger@teecleve.org.
Federation to Shine a Light on Antisemitism
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will hold a menorah lighting ceremony for the Greater Cleveland community from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at its Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
The Federation hopes to Shine a Light on Antisemitism and celebrate the Jewish community.
This event, which is part of a national initiative, will feature remarks from Cleveland City Council president-elect Blaine Griffin, Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman, the Rev. Sharon Core, general presbyter of the Presbytery of the Western Reserve in Lyndhurst, and other community leaders.
To register, visit bit.ly/3qLmd92.
Fromovitz Chabad holds lighting at Eton Chagrin Boulevard Nov. 29
A Chanukah celebration and public menorah lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere, presented by Fromotvitz Chabad Center. The program will take place in front of Barnes & Noble.
There will be latkes, doughnuts, hot drinks, Chanukah treats and crafts, a juggling show, live music and a trampoline show with Flippenout Productions, LLC.
Those who wish to remain in their vehicle can watch on a big screen and listen via FM radio.
For more information, visit clevelandjewishlearning.com or call Rabbi Moshe Gancz at 216-647-4884.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event.
Beth Israel-The West Temple menorah lighting Nov. 30
As part of the local Shine A Light effort, a menorah lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Beth Israel-The West Temple at 14308 Triskett Road in Cleveland.
The 30-minute ceremony will include the menorah being lit by three of its upcoming bat mitzvah girls, whose parents and grandparents left the Former Soviet Union for religious freedom and a better and safer life. Families will share their stories and attendees will also hear from local clergy allies who stand against antisemitism.
Downtown Chabad grand menorah lighting Dec. 1
The Downtown Chabad of Cleveland will present a grand menorah lighting celebrating light, unity and liberty at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
Participants include Beachwood City Councilman Eric Synenberg, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Cleveland Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack and Global Cleveland CEO Joe Cimperman, and Cuyahoga County Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
The CJN is a media sponsor of the event.
Solon Chabad menorah lighting Dec. 1
Solon Chabad‘s giant menorah lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at 5570 Harper Road.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus will light the menorah and there will be a fire show by Ohio Burn Unit, doughnut wall, hot drinks, latkes, gelt, children’s choir and a firetruck visit.
All events will be outdoors.
Cleveland Hillel event Dec. 2
The student-led Hillel undergraduate leadership committee at Cleveland Hillel will host a party for the campus at 8 p.m. Dec. 2.
Jewish and non-Jewish students are encouraged to attend to learn about the holiday and celebrate with friends from across the campus. There will be a mini dvar Torah talking about the significance that light represents not only to Jewish students, but to the campus community. The challenges Jewish students may be facing on campus and how by working together everyone can work to eliminate antisemitism and other forms of hatred will also be discussed.
Traditional holiday food will also be available.
The Albert & Norma Geller Hillel Student Center at Case Western Reserve University is at 11303 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
TTTI service for young children Dec. 4
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will host a Chanukah service for families with children pre-K and younger at 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
The service will include candlelighting, havdalah and age-appropriate crafts. All families will receive a Chanukah goody bag.
The service is open to all families in the community and temple membership is not required.
To register, visit ttti.org.
Chanukah lighting at Lyndhurst City Hall Dec. 5
A Chanukah lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 on the front lawn of Lyndhurst City Hall at 5301 Mayfield Road.
There will be music and outdoor refreshments.
Maltz Museum ‘Chanukah Hoopla’ Dec. 5
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood will host a virtual “Chanukah Hoopla” at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Rabbi Josh Foster and Julie Sukert will light the menorah. There will be a dance party by Mr. Chuck, letter writing by Love For Our Elders’ Jacob Cramer, and an object show-and-tell by Friends of the Maltz Museum.
To register, visit bit.ly/3HypqPr.
Menorah lighting at Coventry P.E.A.C.E Park Dec. 5
A menorah lighting celebration will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Coventry P.E.A.C.E Park at 2843 Washington Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.