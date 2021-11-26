“The Three Latkes“

The Three Latkes_.jpg

Eric A. Kimmel

Illustrated by Feronia Parker-Thomas

24 pages; Ages: 4-8

$7.99; Kar-Ben Publishing

Almost everyone’s favorite Chanukah food is latkes. “The Three Latkes” details the story about a red latke, a yellow latke and a gold latke.

When they fight over which of them tastes the best, the winner is decided by the clever and crafty family cat. Which will he choose?

The latkes can’t wait to find out in this fun Chanukah story, but perhaps the latkes should be careful what they wish for.

“Hello, Hanukkah!”

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 4.49.52 PM.png

Susan S. Novich

18 pages; Ages 1-4

$7.99; Kar-Ben Publishing

The “Hello, Hanukkah!” board book makes Badger a star of this Chanukah story. He’s a cute and clever badger that teaches counting and color concepts along with Chanukah customs.

“Hannukah Delight!”

Hanukkah Delight!.jpg

Lesled Newman

10 pages; Ages 1-4

$6.99; Kar-Ben Publishing

The bunnies are celebrating Chanukah Hanukkah in “Hannukah Delight!,” a board book that describes the rituals enjoyed by Jewish children.

“Pinky Bloom and the Case of the Magical Menorah”

Pinky Bloom.jpg

Judy Press

Illustrated by Erica-Jane Waters

80 pages; Ages 8-12

$8.99x; Kar-Ben Publishing

Pinky Bloom, Brooklyn’s child detective, takes on a new case just in time for Chanukah in “Pinky Bloom and the Case of the Magical Menorah.” When a valuable ancient Israeli coin is stolen from her synagogue, Pinky takes out on the trail of the thief, but strange things start to happen. Are they connected to a “magical menorah”?

Only Pinky, with assistance from her kid brother, are able to solve the problem.

– Bob Jacob

