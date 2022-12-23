Chanukah celebrated at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for 2nd year
1 of 6
About 25 people gathered at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for the fifth night of Chanukah.
About 25 people gathered at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for the fifth night of Chanukah.
About 25 people gathered at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for the fifth night of Chanukah.
About 25 people gathered at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for the fifth night of Chanukah.
Joey Falconi lights the shamash candle.
Joey Falconi lights the shamash candle.
About 25 people gathered at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for the fifth night of Chanukah.
About 25 people gathered at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for the fifth night of Chanukah.
Rabbi Alexander Popivker leads the crowd in song.
Rabbi Alexander Popivker leads the crowd in song.
Doughnuts decorated with Israeli flags were among the desserts made by Sarah Popivker for the Chanukah celebration.
Doughnuts decorated with Israeli flags were among the desserts made by Sarah Popivker for the Chanukah celebration.
Rabbi Popivker led the Chanukah blessing and spoke of the holiday as one of freedom of religion and diversity. He spoke about current human rights issues around the world and how they relate to the holiday.
“Now, when we have people in Iran, where women are fighting for their rights, women in Afghanistan are fighting for their rights just to study and to be treated as equals, it’s our responsibility as Jews to be the Maccabees and stand up also for their rights,” he said. “Same thing with Ukraine – everyone that is being persecuted by tyrants and fascists, it’s our job as Jews to be the Maccabees, to rededicate the temple in this world again. You need peace, there’s no temple without peace. This is something very important that we have to fight for peace.”
He introduced Joey Falconi, a junior at Cleveland State University, to light the shamash candle. Falconi told the Cleveland Jewish News he met Rabbi Popivker on the courtyard at CSU and connected with him because as a Catholic, Falconi felt a sense of similarity with the Jewish people and had an interest in Judaism.
Other attendees were then invited to light the candles, celebrating Chanukah’s fifth night.
Chanukah treats like doughnuts, pastries, cookies and warm beverages were made by Sarah Popivker for attendees to enjoy.