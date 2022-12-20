For the first time, Chardon Square in Geauga County dons representation of Chanukah as a small group gathered for a ceremonial lighting of an LED menorah and dreidel on the first day of the Jewish holiday.
As Chardon Square has depicted a manger scene in the winter months for many years now, Mary Briggs, who has also organized the square’s Kristallnacht commemoration, wanted a more inclusive representation of holidays at this time of year. This year, she was able to see her dream come to fruition with an LED menorah and dreidel and a small representation of Kwanzaa.
“My idea was different than this, but I was encouraged after Kristallnacht to pursue it for this year,” Briggs told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And here’s a fruition. It had both representations here on the square other than the Christian representation.”
She said she was encouraged by Ann Lukas, a board member and past president of Kol Israel Foundation, and worked with Marilyn Ettinger to raise the money. While this year was just a small light display, Briggs said Kol Israel and a local business owner have approached her about helping to fund a menorah for next year.
“I told city council that it’s important to be on the square this year with all the hate we see in our world,” Briggs said. “Let’s shine a light.”