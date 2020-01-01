Chanukah at Bikur Holim at Cleveland Clinic

Lev Miriam Bikur Holim of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights threw a Chanukah party Dec. 22, the first night of Chanukah at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland. About 60 men, women and children gathered in the lobby to enable patients to experience the mitzvah of lighting the menorah and the joy of Chanukha. One patient was brought down for the celebration in his bed, two in wheelchairs and one ambulatory patient, along with their families. Several boys brought a keyboard and added to the festivities with music, singing, dancing and a table filled with doughnuts, soda and chocolate Chanukah gelt.

Chanukah at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation

B’nai Jeshurun enjoyed the second night of Chanukah together with lots of latkes, caricatures by Dan Singerman, games with Mark Freiman and lighting the menorah.

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s ATID

ATID, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s 20s & 30s group, gathered to prepare for Chanukah at the home of Judy Reynolds and Ari Deutchman. They enjoyed latkes, played games and also brought toys to be donated to Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights.

Chanukah at Celebrating Jewish Life

Celebrating Jewish Life celebrates Chanukah with a meet-and-mingle, dinner and service Dec. 20 at Mayfield Sand Ridge Club in South Euclid.

Men of Fairmount Temple Chanukah Mitzvah Day

Chanukah at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland

Chanukah at Oberlin College

President Carmen Twillie Ambar opened her home to co-host a pre-Chanukah party for the Jewish community Dec. 15 at Oberlin College in Oberlin. “The open doors to her home represent how welcome President Ambar makes the Jewish community feel at the College,” said Rabbi Shlomo Elkan of Chabad at Oberlin.

Brothers in the Chanukah spirit

