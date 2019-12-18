“Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah”
Joni Klein-Higger and Barabar Scharf
Illustrated by Monia Gutierrez
Kar-Ben Publishing
Ages 1 to 4
12 pages; $5.99
It’s time to celebrate Chanukah down on the farm. Whimsical animals continue to knock on Bubbe’s door and leave her Chanukah presents. Find out what Bubbe did on the eighth night of Chanukah with all of the gifts – a sack of meal, oil, onions, eggs, salt and potatoes. And find out who left a different gift each night.
“Grover’s Hanukkah Party”
Joni Kibort Sussman
Illsutrated by Tom Leigh
Kar-Ben Publishing
Ages 1 to 4
12 pages; $5.99
What would Chanukah be without the No. 8? Grover is throwing a party for his “Shalom Sesame’s” friends and guess what, everything has to be in eights. There are eight things to buy, eight friends, eight candles, eight chocolate coins, eight latkes, eight doughnuts, and of course, eight great nights of Chanukah.
“Kugel for Hanukkah?”
Gretchen M. Everin
Illustrated by Rebecca Ashdown
Kar-Ben Publishing
Ages 4 to 9
32 pages; $7.99
Latkes or kugel, kugel or latkes? What’s the perfect Chanukah treat? Find out as the mystery deepens on each of the holiday’s eight nights. While her grandmother’s gifts make sense, the gifts her granddaughter receives do not. There’s a bowl, a spray bottle, a thermometer and more. But what are they for – a kugel. A cranberry chocolate chip Chanukah kugel is included in the book.
“Mr. Tempkin Climbs A Tree”
Cary Fagin
Illustrated by Carles Arbat
Kar-Ben Publishing
Ages 3 to 8
32 pages; $7.99
With the end of another school year, Marky can’t wait for summer to begin. He especially enjoys helping Mr. Tempkin, his friend and neighbor, with his garden. Mt. Tempkin is kept busy with squirrels raiding his bird feeder, so he wants to do something about it. He decides to place the bird feeder higher, at the end of a branch. As he climbs higher and higher, he loses his balance and tumbles to the ground. Marky comes to the rescue of Mr. Tempkin, who is taken to a hospital. A sad Marky waits for him to return. Their friendship becomes more special when Mr. Tempkin heads to synagogue.
“A Dreidel in Time: A New Spin ion an Old Tale”
Marcia Berneger
Illustrated by Beatriz Catsro
Kar-Ben Publishing
Ages 8 to 13
88 pages; hard $18.99, soft $8.99
How can Chanukah bring disappointment to any child? Devorah and Benjamin are disappointed by an ugly, old dreidel they receive as a present from bubbe and zayde. That is until they find out what the dreidel can do – transport them from modern-day Los Angeles to join the ancient Maccabees. They are able to convince Judah Maccabee they have come to help and use what they have learned in Hebrew school to assist the Maccabees in their fight against Antiochus. Now they have to find the special oil for the menorah.
“In the Jerusalem Forest”
Devorah Busheir
Illustrated by Noa Kelner
Kar-Ben Publishing
Ages 4 to 9
32 pages; $17.99
This story is inspired by the poem, “The Pond,” by Hayim Nahman Bialik, who was born in 1873 during the Russian Empire. He initially wrote in Hebrew, then in English and became known as the poet of the Jewish renaissance and then Israel’s national poet. The book is based on “The Pond.” A child and her mother take a nature walk in a forest near Jerusalem, gazing at their reflections in a pond as they appreciate their time together. The reflections change, leading to the question of what is real and what is the reflection becomes accessible to children.
Calendar can help mark the seasons
My Very Own Jewish Calendar (5780/2019-20)
Kar-Ben Publishing
$9.99
Calendars always make great gifts.
Each month features facts and a recipe specific to that month.
Bet you didn’t know January is National Soup Month. Facts like these and others highlight this calendar.
There’s also candle lighting times for almost 20 cities, including Cleveland, plus a five-year cal-endar of Jewish holidays..
