About 60 vehicles with lighted menorahs affixed to their tops participated in the Light After Dark Menorah Parade to commemorate the first night of Chanukah on Dec. 18.
The parade held in mid-20 degree temperatures started at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and wound through parts of Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst, Shaker Heights and University Heights.
For the fist time, Menorah Park participated in the parade and the parade wound through the Menorah Park campus in Beachwood.
The several-hour parade ended at Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights.
Chanukah music was played as children along the route received Chanukah goodies.
The parade was organized by AJ Bulua and Chabad of Downtown Cleveland.