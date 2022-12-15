In preparation for the cooking that occurs during Chanukah, Park Synagogue welcomed Cleveland chef Jeremy Umansky to lead a talk and latke demonstration for its “Latkepalooza” event Dec. 11 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike.
Umansky, who owns Larder Delicatessen and Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood alongside his wife, Allie La Valle Umansky, detailed the history of the latke and how to elevate the dish this Chanukah season with different toppings, fillings and frying techniques.
Demonstrating the recipe for Larder’s own “Larder Latkes” that are baked daily at the shop, Umansky detailed the benefits of par cooking the potatoes in the oven to gelatinize the starch inside the root vegetable. By doing this, Umansky said it makes the flesh of the potato stickier and allows cooks to skip flour, eggs or other binders in their cooking. “Larder Latkes” also use Carola potatoes, which are buttery tasting with creamy flesh, but Umansky said any potato can be used for a “Larder Latke”-style latke.
When frying, Umansky noted cooks shouldn’t crowd their pans as it could lead to uneven frying and a drop in temperature.
“If you’re thinking you could fit another, you should have one less in the pan,” Umansky advised, saying having too many latkes could cause the temperature to drop. A dropped frying temperature may lead cooks to overcompensate by turning up the heat, but that could also cause the latkes to burn when the oil becomes too hot. “Give your latkes room to properly cook.”
While many cooks look to top their latkes with traditional staples like apple sauce and sour cream, Umansky tasked attendees to get creative this year - even with the shape of their latkes.
“Look at latkes as the vehicle,” he said, referencing how matzah is seen similarly during Passover and used in several recipes. “Think of all the fun toppings you can put on them, or even in them. That’s what I love about cooking during the holidays. You can start with one thing and get creative.”
For Umansky, his family typically enjoys their latkes topped with sour cream and caviar. He suggested attendees also look for interesting flavor and texture combinations, creating a ceviche made of salmon, dill, shallot, parsley root, salt for taste and vinegar for attendees to enjoy with their latkes. Home cooks could also create stuffed latkes with various fillings like cheese, Umansky said.
“But if you’re going to put cheese in here, know not all cheese is created equal,” he said. “If you want something gooey, use a brick cheese. If you don’t want a melt, feta with herbs or spinach could be good. ... You have a lot of options, and that’s what I like about latkes. You can have it take the mold of what you want.”
And for those seeking an alternative to the traditionally savory route of latkes, Umansky suggested attendees look into sweeter flavors like chocolate, salted caramel or even ice cream.
“It’s always a great day to be as old as you are and still be able to surprise yourself,” Umansky said. “And food is a great way to get into that.”