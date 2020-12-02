The Cleveland Jewish News is seeking Chanukah photos to publish in an upcoming issue and at cjn.org.
Have photos of your family, friends or organization enjoying the holiday together – and of course following the stay-at-home advisory due to COVID-19 – virtually or in a socially-distant manner? Share them with us at editorial@cjn.org.
Please include “Chanukah photos” in the subject line and list the names of those pictured from left to right, as well as the ages of those under 18 who are pictured.