Honda of Cleveland Heights held a Chanukah celebration Nov. 28 with entertainment and holiday food for local residents. The party included a DJ, magician and a variety of kosher foods, including doughnuts, cotton candy and latkes.
developing
Cleveland Heights Honda celebrates Chanukah
Tags
Stephen Langel
Columbus Bureau Chief
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today