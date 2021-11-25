The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry is in the midst of its 2021 Chanukah campaign, “A Great Miracle Happened There … and Happens Right Here.”
The food pantry is a partner agency of both the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network. While in regular times the food pantry served over 4,000 people per month, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the numbers have swelled to over 5,200 per month, according to a news release. Its weekly drive-thru distribution and open pantry serve approximately 250 area families. The pantry also provides biweekly food deliveries to 1,500 seniors in 10 low-income apartment buildings, the release stated.
The food pantry provides Chanukah candles, menorahs and latkes to its senior clients in addition to food deliveries.
“Helping our seniors and shut-ins celebrate the light of Chanukah is an integral part of our mission of meeting both the spiritual and material needs of our clients,” food pantry director Devorah Alevsky said in the release. “We serve all who are in need. As the dark and cold of winter come upon us, we hope that people will help to spread light and warmth by supporting their vulnerable neighbors.”
Donations can be sent to 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121, or given online at kosherfb.org.