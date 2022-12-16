According to businesses and delivery services, packages being stolen from porches by thieves who drive around neighborhoods in search of packages to steal, colloquially known as “porch pirates,” can be a concern this holiday season.
However, many of these businesses have precautions in place for these occurrences, and provide customers with information as to how to minimize the chance that it will happen to them. Arnie Levine, owner of Grand Judaica in Cleveland Heights, spoke about the procedures he has in place in case a package is stolen. Though Amazon, FedEx, United Parcel Service and the U.S. Postal Service declined interviews with the Cleveland Jewish News, their representatives provided general statements via email.
“We sent something once to somebody, that disappeared,” Levine said. “So, we want to insure anything that (is) really valuable,” as items over $1,000 are worth insuring for $3 to $4.
“You know, really expensive stuff,” he said. “High-ticket items, we’ll insure. That’s our reassurance that, if it gets stolen – which only once did it get stolen from a customer, that we shipped out of town, that we had a problem.”
Amazon wrote in an email, “The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue. If something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right. We have a variety of ways we work with customers to provide visibility and options to their package delivery.”
Amazon customers are able to track their packages immediately after purchase until it is delivered to their residence, the email said. The site provides customers with an estimated two to four hour window during which their package will be delivered, so they can plan their day accordingly. They can view their driver’s location on a map in real time when their delivery draws near. Drivers also take photos for visual confirmation of delivery.
Amazon offers pickup options, as well, according to the email.
“Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of Amazon package pickup locations customers can choose,” the email said.
In its email, FedEx said they work with their drivers and service providers, encouraging them to report any suspicious activity.
“FedEx Express and Ground residential customers are now able to see picture proof of a completed delivery for packages that do not require signature,” the email said. “FedEx Delivery Manager customers also have the added ability to provide specific delivery instructions for drivers and take advantage of options to hold or redirect the package to a retail location, like (a) FedEx office. Any customer who suspects that a package has been stolen should contact police. We also support federal legislation known as the Porch Pirates Act that would establish a consistent set of penalties for theft of packages nationwide.”
In its email, UPS also suggested bringing instances of stolen packages to the attention of law enforcement.
“If consumers believe they experienced package theft from their residence, we suggest calling their local authorities, filing a police report and contacting the retailer for reimbursement or reshipment,” the email said. “Customers can also contact UPS and we will work with the retailer.”
Customers may sign up for a free service called UPS My Choice, which sends an email to notify them of when their package will be delivered, the email said. If UPS My Choice customers work during the day, they can have their packages sent to a UPS Access Point and pick it up at their convenience. Customers can also specify to UPS where they would like their packages to be left at residences.
USPS also recommended not leaving packages unattended for extended periods of time to avoid them being stolen.
“Just as wallets and purses shouldn’t be left on the front seat of an unlocked car overnight, mail and packages shouldn’t be left uncollected in mailboxes or on front porches for any length of time,” the email said.
Recipients whose mailboxes can not fit their packages and who will not be home to receive them can visit the USPS website to customize their delivery, specifying to USPS where they would like the packages to be left, the email said. They may hold their packages at a USPS facility if they are out of town or busy during the day, to ensure their packages do not sit unattended for an extended period of time. Customers may also elect for signature confirmation, which will require them to sign for their packages upon delivery, ensuring the items get directly into their hands.
In its email, USPS further recommended using modern security measures to detect unusual activity.
“If you have a home security camera system, ensure it captures activity at your front door and mailbox,” the email advised. “If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors.”