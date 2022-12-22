DSC07615.JPG

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb lights the shamash candle during Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. 

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

The Jewish community gathered to celebrate the fourth night of Chanukah at Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

In addition to a brief sermon by Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s Rabbi Yossi Friedman, attendees also heard from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Judge Francine Goldberg and Cleveland Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack. Solon Mayor Edward Kraus also attended in support.

Bibb also lit the shamash candle.

“Happy Chanukah,” Bibb said at the event. “It certainly is an honor to light the menorah this evening as we celebrate one of the greatest traditions of this country – religious freedom. That is what this holiday is all about.”

Festivities also included music, hot refreshments and balloon animals for kids. A car menorah parade also drove through the center of Public Square prior to the program.

The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor for the event.

