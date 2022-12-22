The Jewish community gathered to celebrate the fourth night of Chanukah at Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
In addition to a brief sermon by Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s Rabbi Yossi Friedman, attendees also heard from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Judge Francine Goldberg and Cleveland Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack. Solon Mayor Edward Kraus also attended in support.
Bibb also lit the shamash candle.
“Happy Chanukah,” Bibb said at the event. “It certainly is an honor to light the menorah this evening as we celebrate one of the greatest traditions of this country – religious freedom. That is what this holiday is all about.”
Judge Francine Goldberg wishes the community a happy Chanukah while Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus looks on during the 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting presented by Chabad of Downtown Cleveland on Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland speaks to attendees with the support of local leaders like Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Cleveland Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack, Judge Francine Goldberg and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb during the 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
A Chabad of Downtown Cleveland supporter works to light all four candles in celebration of the fourth night of Chanukah at Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
As part of the festivities, attendees of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting event got to see a car parade drive through Public Square featuring mounted electric menorahs and decorative dreidels.
Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland delivers a sermon before lighting the menorah.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb lights the shamash candle during Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
Tower City’s Terminal Tower sports Chanukah colors for the 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
Festivities also included music, hot refreshments and balloon animals for kids. A car menorah parade also drove through the center of Public Square prior to the program.
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor for the event.