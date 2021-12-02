Attendees of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting didn’t let the rainy evening dampen their excitement to celebrate the fourth night of Chanukah Dec. 1 in Cleveland’s Public Square.

Attendees heard from Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland; Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish; Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman; Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson; Jewish Federation of Cleveland board chair J. David Heller; and Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack. A video greeting from Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb was also shown, and a letter from Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, was read by McCormack.

Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting

1 of 13

In addition to the lighting, there was a small car menorah parade through the center of Public Square. Flower Clown was on site to make balloon animals for children. Attendees also enjoyed light refreshments.

The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor for the event.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you