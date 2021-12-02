Attendees of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting didn’t let the rainy evening dampen their excitement to celebrate the fourth night of Chanukah Dec. 1 in Cleveland’s Public Square.
Attendees heard from Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland; Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish; Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman; Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson; Jewish Federation of Cleveland board chair J. David Heller; and Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack. A video greeting from Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb was also shown, and a letter from Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, was read by McCormack.
Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb sent a video of Chanukah greetings to be played at the menorah lighting Dec. 1.
Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting
Global Cleveland president Joe Cimperman speaks to attendees, while Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland looks on.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson shares Chanukah greetings with attendees.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson lights the shamash torch at the 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting Dec. 1.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson looks to the crowd after lighting the shamash torch on Dec. 1.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland board chair J. David Heller addresses the crowd before lighting the other four torches on the menorah.
Dozens of people braved the weather on Dec. 1 to attend Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting.
Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland welcomed attendees to the 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 1 in Cleveland’s Public Square.
Cleveland Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack addresses attendees at Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting, reading a letter on behalf of Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland.
Children wait to get a balloon animal from Flower Clown.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish imparts well wishes of Chanukah to the crowd at Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2021 Grand Menorah Lighting Dec. 1.
Tower City Center lit Terminal Tower blue and white to celebrate Chanukah with Chabad of Downtown Cleveland.
In addition to the lighting, there was a small car menorah parade through the center of Public Square. Flower Clown was on site to make balloon animals for children. Attendees also enjoyed light refreshments.
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor for the event.