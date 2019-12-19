Dreidel-shaped Chanukah wontons

Yields: 20 wontons
Meat/Dairy: Pareve
Time: 30-60 minutes
Difficulty: Intermediate
Health and allergies: Vegan, dairy free, egg free, soy free
Fried food on Chanukah doesn’t have to be limited to doughnuts and latkes, as traditional as those are. These fried Chanukah wontons are a little bit fiddly because of the shape, but still quicker to make than doughnuts, and possibly latkes too.
You could definitely get more creative with the filling, but I’ve used a plain, quick sauteed onion.
Don’t waste the remaining dough. Throw it in the frying pan and then toss with a mixture of salt, garlic and smoked paprika.
Ingredients
- 2 small onions, finely diced
- 2-3 tablespoons oil
- Salt
- 40 wonton wrappers
- Oil for frying
Directions
- Saute the onions until golden.
- Use a dreidel cookie cutter to cut dreidels out of the wonton wrappers.
- Place a teaspoon of the onion mixture in the center of half the dreidel cut-outs.
- Dip your fingers in water and wet the edges, then carefully place a second dreidel cut out on top, and press down gently to seal.
- Heat oil in a shallow frying pan and fry briefly on each side until golden. Serve with the dipping condiment of your choice.
- Optional: Take the remaining dough from the wonton wrappers (the outside of each dreidel). Add more oil to the frying pan, heat and then toss in handfuls of the dough. Use tongs to turn the dough so it is evenly golden. Remove and immediately toss with a mixture of salt, garlic powder, and smoked paprika. Repeat until all excess dough has been used. Serve for people to snack on or dip into soup.
Reprinted with permission from chabad.org