Yields: Approximately 20 to 25 ravioli
Meat/dairy: Dairy
Time: 30-60 minutes
Difficulty: Complex
Helath and allergies: Vegetarian, sugar-free
We all associate latkes and doughnuts with Chanukah, but why stop there? Chanukah-themed cookie cutters have become more commonly available, and they are so versatile. Use them for cookies or to shape other food. Cut menorahs and dreidels out of your favorite fruits and vegetables, or try these dreidel-shaped ravioli.
You can use the filling and sauce of your choice. I used a ricotta filling because on Chanukah, it’s traditional to eat dairy foods to remember the Jewish heroine Yehudit. I paired it with two different sauces: marinara and brown butter.
Note: This recipe calls for a pasta machine. If you do not have one, here are some other options:
If you can find them, use frozen ravioli sheets. Or, use eggroll or wonton wrappers. It won’t be quite the same, but is a decent alternative.
For an easier, simpler version, cook lasagna sheets, then cut out dreidels and serve with the sauce of your choice. (This version does not have filling.)
If you are feeling particularly adventurous, ravioli can be made by hand (with a rolling pin), but it is somewhat strenuous and time-consuming.
Dough ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Filling ingredients:
- 1 cup ricotta cheese, drained
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon basil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
Put all the dough ingredients (flour, salt, eggs and oil) into a food processor and pulse until dough forms a soft crumb. Pour the crumbs onto your surface and bring together into a ball of dough. Cover with saran wrap and set aside for at least 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine the filling ingredients.
Divide the dough into four pieces. Keep the pieces wrapped in saran wrap until you’re ready to use them.
Roll the first piece of dough through a pasta machine until it’s paper thin – between 1/8th and 1/16th of an inch. Place spoonfuls of the filling along the dough, 1 to 2 inches apart, until halfway down the pasta sheet. Brush the dough around the filling with egg wash and gently fold over the second half of the dough to cover the filling. Gently press down around the filling, as you go, making sure there are as few air pockets as possible.
Use a dreidel-shaped cookie cutter to cut around each pocket of filling and press the edges well, to make sure they are properly sealed. (If you do not have a dreidel cookie cutter, you can cut them free-hand with a knife.)
Set the ravioli aside and repeat with the remaining dough and filling, until there is none left.
Bring a pot of salted water to the boil. When the water is at a rolling boil, drop the ravioli into the pot, a few at a time. Cook for two to three minutes, until pasta is tender and ravioli have floated to the top. Remove with a slotted spoon and serve with your favorite sauce. Marinara works, as does mushroom or sage-brown butter sauce.