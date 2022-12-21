Fromovitz Chabad Center hosted its annual Chanukah celebration and a menorah lighting Dec. 19 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.
Rabbi Moshe Gancz, director of Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood, introduced the lighting of the menorah and announced that his wife, Fromovitz co-director Rivky Gancz, gave birth to their ninth child that same day.
He also spoke about the rise in antisemitism and the importance of publicly shining the lights of Chanukah amid it.
“We go out in the streets and we are proud of who we are, and we light the menorah and we make a blessing, and we are able to ignite and inspire the soul of many a Jew here in Cleveland and around the world,” Gancz said.
Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert III
and Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns lit the shamash candle, surrounded by Woodmere council member Seth Young and Beachwood council president Alec Isaacson and vice president Eric Synenberg.
Holbert also mentioned fighting hate and its connection to the city’s Chanukah celebration in his remarks.
“This is one of my favorite events we have here in Woodmere,” Holbert said of the menorah lighting. “... As the rabbi mentioned, there are so many people who have hate in their heart, and I am so glad here today there is so much love taking place.”
Berns followed, wishing attendees a happy Chanukah and thanking them for joining on such a chilly night.
The event also included chocolate gelt dropped from a firetruck, latkes, hot drinks, doughnuts, other Chanukah treats and craft activities.
Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert III, left, and Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns light the shamash candle.