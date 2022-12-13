DSC07227.JPG

Joel David, center, enjoys latkes with his twin daughters, Rina and Gila, both 3, while they finish their coloring pages.

 CJN Photos / Becky Raspe

In celebration of Chanukah, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood hosted its “Meet the Latkes” family event Dec. 4 in Stonehill Auditorium.

The event, which was based on the book of the same name by Alan Silberberg, included a story time of the book, crafts like marshmallow, LEGO and cookie menorahs, a sensory bin, a bounce house and basketball game. Light snacks and latkes were served at the free event.

Debbie Arnold, director of marketing and communications at the Mandel JCC, told the Cleveland Jewish News that it was the largest program the center had held since COVID-19 hit Northeast Ohio with over 180 families registering beforehand.

Copies of “Meet the Latkes” were also available for purchase.

