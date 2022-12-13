In celebration of Chanukah, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood hosted its “Meet the Latkes” family event Dec. 4 in Stonehill Auditorium.
The event, which was based on the book of the same name by Alan Silberberg, included a story time of the book, crafts like marshmallow, LEGO and cookie menorahs, a sensory bin, a bounce house and basketball game. Light snacks and latkes were served at the free event.
Ben Koch watches while his son, Asher, 5, makes a shot into the basketball hoop.
Neriya Kreisler, 13, and Adiel Avraham, 14, volunteer at the build a LEGO menorah station.
7197: Chanoch Lovinger, 13, dresses up as a dreidel to entertain other kids like Lou Schoenbaum, 6, at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s “Meet the Latkes” family event Dec. 4 in Beachwood.
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
Daniel Sweet, 6, plans out his menorah made up of colored plastic pieces and hardware nuts.
Bella Roman, 6, creates a menorah from LEGO pieces.
Noah Schechter, 4, shows off his LEGO menorah.
Joel David, center, enjoys latkes with his twin daughters, Rina and Gila, both 3, while they finish their coloring pages.
CJN Photos / Becky Raspe
Volunteers Sharona Baskin, 13, and Ella Rush, 13.
Siblings Lou, 6, and Cy Schoenbaum, 3, play in a sensory bin.
Oliver Goodman, 2½, builds a menorah out of PVC pipe with the help of his mom, Sam Goodman.
Debbie Arnold, director of marketing and communications at the Mandel JCC, told the Cleveland Jewish News that it was the largest program the center had held since COVID-19 hit Northeast Ohio with over 180 families registering beforehand.
Copies of “Meet the Latkes” were also available for purchase.