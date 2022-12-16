In the age of technology, there are many ways to enhance your holiday celebrations whether you are together or apart this year. Whether you want to exercise your brain with puzzles and trivia, send Chanukah greetings to family and friends or looking for safe ways for children to take part in the candlelighting – or to distract them while you prepare latkes – there are a number of apps available for all ages and all devices.
1. Happy Hanukkah Puzzle
Perfect for those who enjoy jigsaw puzzles without worrying about losing that last piece to complete the image, this free app by Hurol Ozturk available from the Apple App store and Google Play store allows users to complete dozens of Chanukah puzzles.
Varying from nine to 64 pieces, Happy Hanukkah Puzzle is fun for puzzle lovers of all skill levels, but don’t fret if you get stuck.
You can use “hint” for a glimpse of the picture or “help” to locate one piece.
2. Happy Hanukkah: Greetings, GIF
Create your own Chanukah greeting cards and messages to send to friends with Happy Hanukkah: Greetings, GIF by Toolsfairy available for free on the Google Play store.
Choose from dozens of images or animated GIF cards and add stickers, text and drawings to spread the holiday spirit.
3. My Hanukkah – an App for Kids
Allow your children to explore the story of Chanukah through eight coloring pages, four interactive games and 10 illustrated pages narrated in English, Hebrew, French, Italian and Spanish.
Learning can be hands-on and fun with this app by AppSameach available for free on the Apple App store and Google Play store.
4. Hanukkah Sameach!
A modified dreidel game, play as Tova to practice or Tevya to compete on the leaderboard as you collect holiday momentos to score points, while avoiding dreidel sides Nun and Shin which cause you to lose lives.
Holiday Sameach by Digigo LLC is available for free on the Apple App store and Google Play store.
5. Hanukkah Greetings
As you decorate for Chanukah, don’t stop short when it comes to your devices. Use Hanukkah Greetings by Sunshine Melodies Apps available for free on Google Play store to search through Chanukah-themed wallpapers to add to your home or lock screen.
But it doesn’t stop there, shuffle or repeat between eight short Chanukah sounds and pick one to set as your ringtone or alarm sound.
6. Dreidelit
Dreidelit by Hilma is a customizable, accessible dreidel-spinning app that allows you to change the background and dreidel color, the letters in the dreidel and the music and speed.
All you have to do is hold your finger on the screen, watch the dreidel spin and lift your finger to allow the dreidel to slowly stop spinning and fall. Available for free on Apple App store and Google Play store.
7. Chanukah Guide App
Everything you may need to complete the mitzvah in one app, Chanukah Guide by the Saber Team is available for free on the Apple App store and Google Play store.
Light a virtual Menorah, recite prayers available in six languages, share with friends and play the dreidel game.
8. Menorah - Chanukah
There are many apps available that allow you to light a virtual Menorah, but Menorah - Chanukah by RustyBrick, Inc. is available for free on Apple App store and Google Play store.
This app shows you how many candles to light for each day and has Chanukah prayers in Hebrew, English and Transliterated and sung by Mo Kiss.
Use the widget function to keep the Menorah on your home screen and burning through the night.