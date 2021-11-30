The Jewish community celebrated with music, a juggler, stilt walkers, a trampoline show, snacks and song at Fromovitz Chabad Center’s 12th annual Chanukah Celebration and public menorah lighting the evening of Nov. 29 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.

Director Rabbi Moshe Gancz and his wife, program director Rivky Gancz, welcomed the large crowd of more than 600 people outside of Barnes & Noble, while attendees enjoyed sufganiyot and hot chocolate provided by Preferred Kosher Catering. Following the singing of a blessing, local elected officials, including Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert, lit the menorah for all to see– whether they were standing in the crowd or watching on the big screen from the comfort of their cars.

Fromovitz Chabad Center’s 12th annual Chanukah Celebration

The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the event.

