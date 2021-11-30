From left, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Beachwood Mayor-elect Justin Berns, Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain, Beachwood City Councilman Alec Isaacson and Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, Beachwood City Councilman Eric Synenberg and Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert help Fromovitz Chabad Center director Rabbi Moshe Gancz, center, light the menorah.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert lights the main flame of the menorah, while Beachwood councilman Eric Synenberg looks on.
The Jewish community celebrated with music, a juggler, stilt walkers, a trampoline show, snacks and song at Fromovitz Chabad Center’s 12th annual Chanukah Celebration and public menorah lighting the evening of Nov. 29 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.
Director Rabbi Moshe Gancz and his wife, program director Rivky Gancz, welcomed the large crowd of more than 600 people outside of Barnes & Noble, while attendees enjoyed sufganiyot and hot chocolate provided by Preferred Kosher Catering. Following the singing of a blessing, local elected officials, including Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert, lit the menorah for all to see– whether they were standing in the crowd or watching on the big screen from the comfort of their cars.
Children dance before the event with a man in a dreidel costume.
Fromovitz Chabad Center director Rabbi Moshe Gancz addresses the crowd, while local elected officials including Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert, Beachwood City Councilmen Eric Synenberg and Alec Isaacson, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, Beachwood Mayor-elect Justin Berns and Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain look on.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Lola Sinn, 6, and Berkeley Sinn, 3, of Moreland Hills enjoy the festivities through the sun roof of a car.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
A prayer is said following the lighting of the menorah, with Beachwood mayor Martin S. Horwitz holding the torch.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Entertainers on stilts passed out gift bags and snacks to event goers.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Gila David, 2, and Chanie David, 9, of Beachwood brave the cold to celebrate Chanukah.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The crowd gathers in preparation of the festive menorah lighting outside of Barnes & Noble in Woodmere.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Avigayil and Shea Halberstam of Beachwood, with Judah, 4, and Ari, 2, all enjoy the festivities put on by Fromovitz Chabad Center.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
John Flower, the Mad Mountain Juggler of Flower Entertainment, wows attendees with his roving juggling performance.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Fromovitz Chabad Center program director Rivky Gancz addresses the crowd, while her husband, director Rabbi Moshe Gancz looks on.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rows of cars lined up in anticipation of the menorah lighting.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Sophie Davis-Yarvis, 8, of University Heights wears her unicorn hat to get in the spirit to party.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Fromovitz Chabad Center director Rabbi Moshe Gancz sings a blessing to the crowd.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert addresses the crowd prior to the menorah lighting with other local elected officials behind him.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Local elected officials assist in lighting the menorah.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Following the menorah lighting, attendees enjoyed a trampoline show.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Attendees watch an eight minute video prior to the menorah lighting.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
A big screen was utilized for a eight-minute video and for attendees in their cars to enjoy the festivities.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the event.