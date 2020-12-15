The Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood commemorated Chanukah festivities with a drive-in gathering at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere, featuring entertainment, food and a menorah lighting Dec. 14.
Dozens of vehicles were in attendance to view illusionist Ilan Smith, a live performance by the Cleveland Ballet Company and a menorah lighting started by Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert – all of which were broadcast onto a large television screen and radio station for everyone to enjoy without leaving their cars.
Attendees also enjoyed hot chocolate and individually packaged latkes and donuts delivered to their cars.
The Cleveland Jewish News was a sponsor of the event.