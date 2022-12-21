The South Euclid Garden Club is participating in the Cleveland Botanical Garden’s “Twinkle in the 216” winter show, which runs through Dec. 31.
The show, which aims to celebrate the historic character of Cleveland’s neighborhoods, is housed in the garden’s Madagascar and Costa Rica glasshouses and includes horticultural displays, lights and postcard vignettes referencing local architecture, and gingerbread houses, lighted outdoor trails, horticultural displays and decorated trees.
South Euclid Garden Club’s vice president Sue Gold took the neighborhoods theme and researched the old Glenville neighborhood synagogues on a Chanukah-inspired table. Each postcard includes a photo of each synagogue, its location and its successor congregations.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Normally the gardens are closed on Mondays, but will have hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and Dec. 26. Hours on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 are also adjusted to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gardens are also closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Admission to the garden is $20 for adults; $14 for children ages three to 12; and free for children ages 2 and under. There is also free admission for Holden Forests & Gardens members. Advance ticket orders receive a $1 discount off each ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3hnnNvI.
The Cleveland Botanical Garden is at 11030 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.