As a crisp, cold night descended upon Gates Mills Dec. 19, about 30 people gathered in Village Park by the library, just after sunset to celebrate the second night of Chanukah.
Larry Frankel, the organizer of the event, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the event has been held for about nine years or so.
“We thought it would be an important community event to have a candlelighting and to share our heritage with people in the village,” he said.
Richard Stovsky of Bainbridge Township said that he came to the event because there’s no menorah lighting in his community.
Before the menorah was lit, Frankel gave a brief description of what Chanukah is all about, why it’s celebrated and the importance of eating potato latkes. Rather than using fire to light the menorah, it was lit electronically. The group then said the blessings aloud.
The celebration continued after the lighting with latkes, coffee and hot chocolate in order to warm up.
Gates Mills Mayor Karen Schneider told the CJN about the how the event has grown over the years and “we’ve had other clergy come and participate,”
When asked about the importance of the holiday, Frankel said, “I think it’s important because of all the negativity in the world and it lights up the spirit and it gives people hope.”
