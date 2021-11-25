Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood will hold a Community Chanukah Campaign, featuring eight days of giving.
During the week of Nov. 22, participants are asked to come to the synagogue at 2437 S. Green Road to pick up a mason jar with ingredients for kehilla soup as a Chanukah gift.
An email will be sent out with charities to donate to each day. A different organization will be featured each night of Chanukah. On Nov. 29, it will be Bikur Cholim; Nov. 30, Cleveland Chesed Center; Dec. 1 Matan B’Sayser; Dec. 2, Cleveland Community Mikvah; Dec. 3, Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry; Dec. 4, Green Road Synagogue and Dec. 5, Friendship Circle of Cleveland.
The synagogue is partnering with Bnei Akiva, Community Beit Midrash, Fuchs Mizrachi School, NCSY and Yachad.