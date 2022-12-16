A few years ago a colleague of mine asked me to identify one food that would sum up the whole of my family’s gastronomic heritage and identity. They wanted to know which food was equally enjoyed by all members of my family and which was also enjoyed at all occasions from holidays to birthdays. Without much hesitation I replied with ‘latkes’. My family, and many other Jewish families, eat latkes, not only for holidays such as Chanukah and Purim, but also during random visits to the local delicatessen.
Latkes are a pancake made from shredded potatoes that are fried in oil. They’re crispy on the outside and smooth and fluffy on the inside. They’re just as scrumptious when slathered with applesauce or sour cream as they are when they replace the bread in a pastrami sandwich. Latkes are delicious, easy to make, inexpensive, have a good shelf life in the fridge, and reheat beautifully. They can be served with everything from chocolate ice cream (more on that later) to the finest caviar. There’s literally no occasion or setting in which a latke doesn’t have a home. To that point, latkes, while not always known as such, are a food that can be found in cuisines the world wide. From the Koreas, to Eastern Europe, to the Andes in South America, latkes are made and enjoyed.
I originally intended this article to be about the history of latkes but upon researching them I found that there is a surprising amount of articles already in existence. A few years ago, The Atlantic published one, followed by one published by PBS. In addition to these popular articles, there have been a few scholarly articles devoted to latkes, with one written by Gil Marks in his book Encyclopedia of Jewish Food being the most comprehensive. It appeared that the story, history, and origins of what latkes were and what they came to be had been written.
As I pored over these writings, I started to notice a common thread among the recipes that were provided purportedly touting to be original to the latkes of 15th century Sicily. They all called for all purpose flour, sugar, baking soda or powder, and vegetable oil. This was a shock to me. An individual in Sicily, Jewish or otherwise, cooking what would become to be known as a latke didn’t have all purpose flour, baking soda or powder, sugar, or vegetable oil in their pantry. After seeing all this I knew what my mission would be. It would be to truly recreate an early latke recipe.
Before I go further into my surprise of the lack of historical gastronomic integrity in some of these articles, let’s take a step back and examine a brief history of the latke.
Dating back as far as the development of pottery, roughly 18,000 to 25,000 years ago, there is speculation and some concrete archaeological evidence that peoples have been cooking primitive breads. These breads are more closely related to what we now consider a pancake but for multiple millennia were one and the same. They were slightly runny batters or sticky doughs that were cooked in animal fats and looked like what we now know as a flatbread or pancake depending on the dough or batter used. If we fast forward to around 1500 BCE, we see mention of African, Egyptian, Greek, and Etruscan and Roman peoples starting to differentiate between pancakes and bread.
Eventually these two styles evolve even further and bring us to the late 1400s in Sicily. Sicily, now part of Italy, was under Spanish control. In 1492 the Spanish exiled its Jewish residents from its lands. Many Jews settled near Rome before being pushed even further north and east into Europe. It’s noted, as Gil Marks points out, that around this time Ashkenazi Jews in Rome started cooking a latke made from ricotta and [durum] flour which was fried in olive oil. When the Jews continued their migration into Eastern Europe they were met with foods and ingredients that were new to them. Still wanting to cook the foods they were used to, these Jews, and many other peoples, began to cook using foreign ingredients.
The main new foreign ingredient when it came to cooking latkes was the potato. The potato is native to the Andean Highlands of South America and was brought to Europe by Spanish Conquistadors in the 16th century. It was believed to be toxic for many centuries before a great famine around the time of the Revolution in France propelled it into culinary acceptance. It’s from here that we see the latke develop its current identity sometime in the late 18th or early 19th century.
Now that we’ve taken a multi-millennia crash course in the history of pancakes and the latke we can get back to my dilemma; Why are recreations of recipes from antiquity and beyond so inaccurate? This is of interest to me, and I hope you, for a couple of reasons. The first being that if we choose to recreate history we must do so with the utmost care. What starts with an incorrect ingredient in a recipe can, over time, lead to more broad reaching revisionist portrayals of peoples, places, and events. This is a dangerous road to travel that can ultimately belittle, degrade, and downplay our collective past. The second reason is that I’ve built a career as a zymologist and chef who works to uncover and repopularize forgotten foods and the traditions surrounding them.
At my delicatessen, Larder, we’ve worked hard to develop a potato latke that is solely made from potatoes. There’s no egg, flour, or other ingredient, aside from salt and fat to fry them in, to distract from its simplistic purity. I took it upon myself then to create a 15th century latke recipe that espouses exactly what ingredients would be available to cooks at that time. The recipe uses a “mother” with wild yeasts, durum flour, and honey; all ingredients that a 15th century cook would have had access to. Here’s a brief breakdown as to why I chose the ingredients that I did and what the ingredients are:
Durum is an ancient variety of wheat that is considered ‘hard’. This designation refers to the difficulty in milling durum. When it’s milled you end up with 2 types of flour: durum which is fairly fine and semolina which is very coarse. Durum has been used in the Middle East and Mediterranean for nearly 9,000 years. I chose durum because all purpose flours didn’t really start appearing until the 17th century when the French were refining and codifying the specific types of flours to be used in baking.
Honey has been the sweetener of mass appeal for the longest amount of documented time. Its use has been documented as far back as 8,000 years ago in Spain and it is widely accepted that it has been enjoyed for many millennia before that. Sugar made from sugarcane (or beets) wasn’t widely used, or affordable, until the 19th century. Honey would have been virtually the only affordable sweetener in 15th century Europe.
Mothers or Starters are the vessels for culturing the yeasts needed to use in bread baking. As the yeast digests some of the sugars in the starter it produces CO2 as a byproduct. This process is what allows our breads, cakes, and other pastries and baked goods to rise. Without this all our baked goods would be incredibly dense and hard. Baking powder/soda, another type of rising agent, wasn’t widely available until after the American Civil War and granulated active dry yeast was invented until WWII. A 15th century cook would have let their batter ferment slightly with wild yeasts to get a baked good to rise.
We can learn a lot about ourselves by immersing in the past. I strongly feel that due to its extreme sensory nature that food is the ultimate vessel in which we can voyage to ages past. It’s important to make sure we build a proper vessel so that when our children ask us where we came from or what life was like for our ancestors we can show them, let them experience a bite of the past, instead of simply telling a tale.
I’ve provided both recipes for you to enjoy and hopefully cook at home. Both of these are latkes, but as you can see, they are drastically different from each other in nearly all of their physical attributes. They also taste radically different from each other. The uniting threads between the two is that they are both fried in fat, shaped like a pancake, and can be enjoyed with the same accouterments. Speaking of accouterments, both these latkes are delicious topped with chocolate ice cream. Trust me on this.
Larder Latkes
The beauty of these latkes is that they’re all about the potato. We developed a technique of par cooking the potatoes in an oven in order to gelatinize the starch inside them. This makes the flesh of the potato incredibly sticky and allows you to forgo the use of flour, eggs, or other binders. Our favorite potato to use for these latkes is the Carola. Carola is an extremely buttery tasting potato with a creamy waxy flesh. There are several farmers in the Cleveland area that grow Carola potatoes and they can easily be sourced at the Shaker Square North Union Farmers Market. We prefer to fry these latkes in either chicken or duck schmaltz but feel free to use olive oil or any oil of your choice. You can also substitute nearly any potato of your choosing should you not be able to source Carola.
Makes approximately 10 3-inch diameter latkes
2 large Carola potatoes
1 pint schmaltz or vegetable oil
Salt to taste
-Preheat your oven to 350°F.
-Place potatoes on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
-Remove the potatoes from the oven and allow them to cool just enough to handle, about 15 minutes.
-While the potatoes are still warm, but cool to the touch, grate them on a box grater or by using a food processor.
-Season the shredded potatoes with salt to taste.
-Heat the schmaltz over medium heat to 350°F. Use a thermometer to ensure accuracy.
-Form the shredded potatoes into latkes roughly the size of your palm and no more than half an inch thick.
-Fry the latkes in the schmaltz until they are golden brown on both sides. If the latkes are not completely submerged in the schmaltz you will have to flip them.
-The latkes will hold for up to one week in the refrigerator or can be frozen for up to six months. Always reheat them in the toaster or your regular oven at 350°F until they crisp back up.
Latkes, 15th Century Edition
This is the ricotta based latke that I developed to emulate what a 15th century cook would have made. As I mentioned above, it uses durum flour, honey, and a mother. You can make the batter up to two days ahead of time and leave it in the fridge until you want to cook it. You can easily source the durum flour at your local Italian import market.
This recipe does take at least two days to make. It’s not difficult but relies on the wild yeasts in your home to ferment it. Depending on the yeasts in your home, this naturally varies, it typically takes 1 day to make the starter and capture the wild yeasts and a second day to cook the latkes.
The magical thing about this latke is that you can always reserve a bit of the final batter to add to your starter for the next batch. Keep this bit of batter in the fridge until you plan to use it. This mimics the Hanukkah story in which 1 small container of lamp oil, enough for 1 night, burned for 8 days. If taken care of this starter can last a generation or more.
Makes about 24 “silver dollar”-sized latkes
2 eggs
1 cup ricotta cheese
2 Tablespoons honey, split
1/2 cup warm water, split
1 1/4 cup durum flour, split
1/4 tsp salt
½ to 1 cup olive oil, for frying
• In a mixing bowl place 1/4 cup durum, 1/4 cup water, and half the honey. Mix well. This is the base for your starter. Place it into a small container, cover with a piece of cheesecloth, and allow it to sit in a warm area of your kitchen for 24 hours.
• After 24 hours your starter should be ready. You’ll notice that it smells either slightly like alcohol or a yeasty sourdough bread and that bubbles have started to appear. If there’s no aroma or bubbles then your starter might need another day to ferment. Fermentation of the starter can vary widely from home to home due to various factors from temperature to the type of water that you use. Once the starter has started to ferment, scrape it out of the container and into a mixing bowl.
• Add the remaining ingredients, except for the olive oil, and mix well until thoroughly combined.
• Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap and allow it to sit in a warm spot for 2-4 hours to further ferment. You’ll know the batter is ready when it smells like the starter and you see tiny bubbles throughout.
• Heat up about ¼ of the olive oil in a cast iron or other appropriate skillet on the stovetop until it reaches roughly 325°F. The oil should completely cover the bottom of the skillet and be about ⅛” deep.
• Carefully use a tablespoon to portion and place the batter into the oil to fry. Fry each side of the latke until golden brown.
• Move the cooked latkes to a cooling rack and continue to fry more until the batter is used up. Add more olive oil as needed.
• The cooked latkes will hold for up to one week in the refrigerator or can be frozen for up to six months. Always reheat them in a toaster oven or your regular oven at 350°F until they warm back up.