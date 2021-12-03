Children in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Kids Club after school program participated in menorah lightings at the Beachwood J during weekdays of Chanukah.
On Dec. 2, about 35 children took part in the lighting and expressed excitement about the doughnuts they were going to eat afterward to celebrate the fifth night of the holiday.
The menorah lightings, led by Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture at the J, returned to the children’s program this year after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the children wore masks, received treats each day – such as dreidels and gelt – and greeted a Mensch on a Bench blow up figure.