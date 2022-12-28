The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood celebrated the fifth night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting for the students in its early childhood development program. Leaders of the event were Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture, and Jackie Gordon and Liza Adams, co-directors of early childhood development.

