The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood celebrated the fifth night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting for the students in its early childhood development program. Leaders of the event were Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture, and Jackie Gordon and Liza Adams, co-directors of early childhood development.
developing
Mandel JCC lights menorah
Tags
Meghan Walsh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Popular holiday stories
Recommended for you
CJN Most Popular
-
Robert Cahen, former JCC executive director, dies at 74
-
TTTI Rabbi Cohen receives contract extension; starts with year sabbatical
-
Revised $25M multi-family project presented in Woodmere
-
Kol Israel Holocaust memorial becomes 1st in US to receive National Memorial designation
-
CSU unveils master plan, vision for downtown campus