Families of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood learned about Chanukah from Jews all over the world during “Around the World in 8 Days,” a two-hour Zoom event moderated by Head of School Jay Leberman.
The event’s panelists were: Karen Gerson Sarhon, founder of the Sephardic Culture Research Centre in Istanbul, Turkey; Rabbi Gabriel Negrin of Athens, Greece, who is the chief rabbi of Greece; Yael and Ralphy Jhirad of Mumbai, India, who are members of the Bene Israel Jewish community; Rafi Elmaleh of Casablanca, who founded the Jewish Museum of Casablanca; and Rabbi Haim Casas of Cordoba, Spain, founder of Beit Rambam, the first progressive Jewish congregation in southern Spain.
Those representatives from Turkey, Greece, India, Morocco and Spain shared the Chanukah traditions in their countries.
Sarhon spoke first, sharing a Sephardic tango with the group. Leberman noted Islam is the largest religion in Turkey. Mentioning that “Chanukah (in the United States) has gotten very confused with Christmas because of the Christmas holidays,” Leberman asked Sarhon where Chanukah falls on the holiday totem pole there and how it is celebrated.
“To tell you the truth, when I was little, the main festivals we celebrated were Rosh Hashana, Yom Yippur and Pesach – Purim a little bit,” Sarhon said. “But Chanukah, not really; Purim also not really, when I was little.”
She said since Purim has become more popular in Israel, Chanukah and Purim have gained popularity in Turkey.
“Here now, we like to celebrate Chanukah,” Sarhon said. “We like to light our hanukkiah.”
Negrin spoke about Romaniote Jews and Greek Jews. Casas discussed Judasim in Spain.
“We cannot understand Judaism without Spain and without Spanish Jews ... and we cannot understand Spain without Judaism,” Casas said.
He also said he has many Jewish visitors at the Jewish Museum of Casablanca.
The three pillars of Casas’ rabbinate are: “Welcoming visitors; supporting the Jewish community in Spain and watching a lot of things online, right now; and also education for Spanish people in general.”
He said people often ask him why he stays in a city with so few Jews instead of moving to the United Kingdom or United States where there is a bigger community.
“I truly see myself as the rabbi of so many people in Spain that want to have a connection with spirituality,” Casas said. “They are not necessarily Jewish, they just need support, they need company, they need a bit of light in their life. I’m there to help them.”
He said Spain’s 30,000 Jews celebrate Chanukah by lighting hanukkiahs in their windows and eating seasonal treats.
The Jhirads spoke about Judaism in Mumbai. Leberman said there are roughly 4,000 Jews in Mumbai and noted “there has never been anti-Semitism in India.”
“The Jews in India were accepted and they were encouraged to keep their identity, which they did,” Leberman said. “There was never an incident of anti-Semitism. Unfortunately, the terrorist attacks that occurred in Mumbai and that hit the Chabad center many years ago, that came from Islamic extremists from Pakistan. Only after that attack in India, did the Indian government and some of the synagogues decide to place policemen and security around the synagogues.”
He noted synagogues in Turkey, Greece and Spain are very secure and difficult to get into. He noted many religions are respected in India and Jews have had a long history in and impact on the community.