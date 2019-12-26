Other festivities at Chabad of the West Side’s Chanukah Extravaganza on Dec. 22 included a photo booth, an inflatable bounce house, strolling entertainment by escape artist Michael Griffin and a raffle.
Chabad of the West Side lit the menorah outside of Market Square, one of Crocker Park’s indoor event venues, on Dec. 22.
CJN photo / Becky Raspe
An inflatable menorah was placed inside of the event, where the middle candle’s light was lit.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Children decorating their own paper menorahs with paint.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Other festivities at Chabad of the West Side’s Chanukah Extravaganza on Dec. 22 included a photo booth, an inflatable bounce house, strolling entertainment by escape artist Michael Griffin and a raffle.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Chabad of the West Side’s Rebbetzin Devorah Jacobs speaking to attendees and wishing them a Happy Chanukah.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Children decorating their own paper menorahs with paint.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
1 of 10
Rabbi Moshe Gancz of Fromovitz Chabad Center takes his turn as the first to light the menorah during its Chanukah Spectacular event in front of Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere Dec 23. Gancz estimated over 1,000 attended the event. CJN was an event sponsor.
Rabbi Moshe Gancz of Fromovitz Chabad Center reads a prayer before lighting a giant menorah to celebrate the second day of Chanukah during its Chanukah Spectacular event at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere Dec. 23.
Rabbi Moshe Gancz of Fromovitz Chabad Center takes his turn as the first to light the menorah during its Chanukah Spectacular event in front of Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere Dec 23. Gancz estimated over 1,000 attended the event. CJN was an event sponsor.
CJN photo / McKenna Corson
Sammy Horowitz, 6, of Lyndhurst, shows off her gymnastics skills.
CJN photo / McKenna Corson
Dovi Schwartz, of New York, speaks with his son, Akiva Schwartz, 5, of University Heights, while he plays in a dreidel-shaped bouncy house.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
CJN photo / McKenna Corson
Rabbi Moshe Gancz of Fromovitz Chabad Center reads a prayer before lighting a giant menorah to celebrate the second day of Chanukah during its Chanukah Spectacular event at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere Dec. 23.
CJN photo / McKenna Corson
Leyla Makalsky, 17 months, of University Heights, socializes with the entertainers.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
Lielle Bernstein, 8, of University Heights, models the Chanukah glasses she crafted.
CJN photo / McKenna Corson
Rivkah Leibowitz, 10, and Chaya Mendelson, 11, both of University Heights, enjoy donuts and balloon creations.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
1 of 2
Lindsay Marcus, director of community planning for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, lights the menorah during the Federation’s day two of Chanukah celebrations as fellow Federation employees look on at the organization’s front lawn in Beachwood Dec. 23.
Menorah lighting at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland
1 of 2
Lindsay Marcus, director of community planning for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, lights the menorah during the Federation’s day two of Chanukah celebrations as fellow Federation employees look on at the organization’s front lawn in Beachwood Dec. 23.
CJN Photos / McKenna Corson
Sharon Socher, manager of recruitment for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, introduces the Federation for a Facebook Live video and prepares to lead employees in prayer.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
1 of 2
Larry Frankel, Gates Mills councilman and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, leads the blessings during the menorah lighting ceremony Dec. 23 in the village’s park on the second night of Chanukah.
Larry Frankel, Gates Mills councilman and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, leads the blessings during the menorah lighting ceremony Dec. 23 in the village’s park on the second night of Chanukah.
CJN Photo / Abby Cymerman
1 of 4
A.J. Bulua lights the menorah at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst as part of Chabad of Cleveland’s Chanukah celebration Dec. 22.
Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward lights a candle of the 12-foot outdoor menorah at Lyndhurst Chabad’s first night of Chanukah celebration Dec. 22.
CJN Photos / McKenna Corson
Shaina Freedman, 8, and Talia Pomeranets, 7, enjoy filling doughnuts.
CJN Photos / McKenna Corson
Naomi Tidd, 2, and her father, Brandon Tidd, of Lyndhurst, show off a dreidel coloring page Naomi made at Lyndhurst Community Center following the menorah lighting.
CJN Photos / McKenna Corson
CJN Photos / McKenna Corson
Cherri Jones, of Highland Heights, leads the candle making station.
CJN Photos / McKenna Corson
1 of 7
Mandel Jewish Community Center Director of Jewish Life and Culture Nancy Zimmerman guides children in Mandel JCC’s Early Childhood Center through Chanukah’s second day of menorah lightings and prayers at the center in Beachwood on Dec. 23.
Mandel Jewish Community Center Director of Jewish Life and Culture Nancy Zimmerman guides children in Mandel JCC’s Early Childhood Center through Chanukah’s second day of menorah lightings and prayers at the center in Beachwood on Dec. 23.
CJN Photos/ McKenna Corson
Children in the early childhood center experience Chanukah’s second day with a menorah lighting, dancing and prayer reading.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
The menorah at Mayfield Village shines brightly on the second night of Chanukah on Dec. 23 in the glow of the village Civic Center.
The menorah at Mayfield Village shines brightly on the second night of Chanukah on Dec. 23 in the glow of the village Civic Center.
CJN Photo / Abby Cymerman
1 of 7
Cantor Misha Pisman, left, and Rabbi Joshua Skoff sing along with Jared Skoff, the rabbi’s son who was visiting from the Los Angeles area. The menorah is the one Skoff took to the White House in 2005 when he and his family were invited to a private ceremonial candle lighting ceremony with President George W. Bush.
Cantor Misha Pisman, left, and Rabbi Joshua Skoff sing along with Jared Skoff, the rabbi’s son who was visiting from the Los Angeles area. The menorah is the one Skoff took to the White House in 2005 when he and his family were invited to a private ceremonial candle lighting ceremony with President George W. Bush.
CJN photo / Bob Jacob
Ira Goffman of Orange and his grandson, Ari Stern, 1, of New York City, enjoy the menorah lighting at Pinecrest in Orange.
CJN Photos / Bob Jacob
About 150 people gather for the lighting of the first candle Dec. 22 at Pinecrest.
CJN Photos / Bob Jacob
Attendees enjoy sufganiyot following the program.
CJN Photos / Bob Jacob
Ethan Shuller, 7, of Pepper Pike puts the finishing touches on a Chanukah project. His sister, Elle 4, looks on.
CJN Photos / Bob Jacob
Olivia Torbin, 5, of Mayfield Heights and Ava Solomon, 4, of Moreland Hills show off their Chanukah projects.
CJN Photos / Bob Jacob
Steve Horowitz of Lyndhurst creates a project. He was there with his grandchildren.
CJN Photos / Bob Jacob
1 of 3
Nathan Kugelman, 4, of Twinsburg swings at a dreidel-shaped pinata which was constructed by the students of Twinsburg Chabad’s Hebrew school. The pinata was among several activities for children at the annual Light the Night Chanukah Celebration at the Twinsburg Community Center on Dec. 23.
Nathan Kugelman, 4, of Twinsburg swings at a dreidel-shaped pinata which was constructed by the students of Twinsburg Chabad’s Hebrew school. The pinata was among several activities for children at the annual Light the Night Chanukah Celebration at the Twinsburg Community Center on Dec. 23.
CJN Photos / Abby Royer
Community members lit the candles for the second night of Chanukah.
CJN Photos / Abby Royer
The annual Light the Night Chanukah Celebration in Twinsburg is organized by Twinsburg Chabad and Twinsburg Parks and Recreation Department.