About 20 people gathered at Lyndhurst City Hall Dec. 21 to light the menorah on the fourth night of Chanukah.
Presiding over the ceremony was Rabbi Mendy Freedman, co-director of Lyndhurst Chabad.
He was joined by Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward, who spoke to guests and lit the shamash, and Lyndhurst City Councilman Jeff Price, who lit the candles of nights one through four.
“Thank you to Rabbi Mendy and his wife who is so creative, Chaya, putting a wonderful program together. I do know who the boss is,” Ward said, jokingly in his speech to the crowd. “We are just so pleased to host this event. This is eight years and it’s awesome and we’ve had so much fun and I want everybody to enjoy this evening.”