Park Synagogue’s Park Family Connection, a group for synagogue families and friends with children under the age of 10, held a free outdoor event, “A Cozy Chanukah,” Nov. 2 at Park Synagogue’s Wain Pavilion in Pepper Pike.
Despite the cold, wind and rain, 18 families gathered to celebrate Chanukah with mitzvah projects, bingo and more. Rabbi Joshua Skoff and Rabbi Sharon Marcus chatted and spent time with the young families. Children made cards for older congregants living in assisted living facilities and families worked together to tie 10 no-sew throw blankets for children staying at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Afterward, Park Day Camp lead counselor Shelby Goldstein led several rounds of bingo with dreidel pop-it fidget toys as prizes.
Tiffany Kessler and Jenna Konstantinovsky were co-chairs of the event.