Celebrating Chanukah at the White House is an experience only so many can take part in. Among those receiving the honor this year was Rabbi Binyamin Blau and his wife, Faith.
Attending the menorah lighting Dec. 19 as president of the Rabbinical Council of America, he said it was an incredible and impactful experience to attend as one of the 500 guests, many of whom are involved in organizations around the country representing a full spectrum of Jewish life.
“We did sing ‘Maoz Tzur’ together, which is a pretty incredible experience as 500 people sing that song together,” Blau told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 20. “We spent time amongst each other, and then some of the people, we got a chance to listen to (First Lady) Dr. Jill Biden, and then the president and the rabbi who was a guest who lit the menorah.”
As rabbi of Green Road Synagogue and rosh yeshiva of Fuchs Mizrachi’s, both in Beachwood, Blau took pride in representing the Cleveland Jewish community and discussed the community with many guests throughout the evening. He also said it was unifying to see all the different organizations that were represented at the event.
“Us all coming together in this manner with a certain sense of unity was very inspiring,” he said. “And the fact that President (Joe) Biden spoke to that - spoke about the power of us being a united community, both united as Jews and united as Americans - I think were things that were very meaningful, and that was very impressive.”
The candlelighters included Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman; Michele Taylor, the ambassador to the U.N. Human Rights Council and daughter and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors; and Avi Heschel, whose grandfather, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, fled Nazi-occupied Europe and joined with the Rev. Martin Luther King in a Black-Jewish alliance during the civil rights movement, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the Colleyville, Texas, rabbi who freed himself and his congregants from a hostage taker in January, said the Chanukah blessing.
“Antisemitism may be on the rise, and thank God that people are standing at our side,” said Cytron-Walker, now rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, N.C. “We have had such overwhelming love and support, especially from our President and from Dr. Biden.”
The menorah lit at the event is the first to be added to the White House collection, becoming a permanent fixture of the White House archives. It was crafted by resident carpenters from weathered wood left over from a 1950 renovation of the mansion, JTA reported.
Speaking to this, Jill Biden said, “Other menorahs have been borrowed before – borrowed – beautiful, significant and meaningful ones. But the White House has never had its own menorah until now. It is now a cherished piece of this home, your home.”
Biden shared similar remarks as he said, “You know, to celebrate Chanukah, previous administrations borrowed a menorah with a special significance of survival, hope and joy. This year, we though it was important to celebrate Chanukah with another message of significance: permanence. Permanence.”
According to the Associated Press, he continued, “The very promise of America is that we all are created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our entire lives.”
William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization and formerly of Shaker Heights, contrasted Biden’s warm welcome with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s cold shoulder to the rabbis who arrived at the White House in 1943 to appeal on behalf of Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe, according to JTA.
“We’re standing here in the citadel of freedom and democracy, where the entire White House is focused on the Jewish people, on the Jewish story of survival,” he said, “where the food is kosher.”
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency and The Associated Press contributed to this report.