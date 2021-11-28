Olam Broadcasting will present a live Chanukah program “Light-Up Your Day,” from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 on Radio-J.com.
Hosted by Shawn Fink, the program will feature Chanukah music, including the newest Chanukah releases as well as old favorites, along with guests, call-in contests and updates on Chanukah celebrations in Cleveland and around the world.
Cleveland Jewish News Managing Editor Bob Jacob will be a featured guest on the broadcasts.
For updates on the lineup of guests and additional program information, visit the Radio-J page on Facebook, facebook.com/RadioJCom, during Chanukah or follow @RadioJCom on Twitter.
Radio-J.com can be streamed on any Windows, Mac or Chromebook device from the Radio-J.com website, on iOS and Android mobile devices via the free Radio-J app, which can be downloaded via bit.ly/3FEMrOC , or on any Alexa device by asking “Alexa play Radio dash J dot com.”